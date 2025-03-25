Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a courtesy call on the victims of the Adum market

The NPP flagbearer was warmly welcomed by the traders who sang his praises and expressed regret in not voting for him

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

Ghana's former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a courtesy call on the victims of the Adum market fire.

The renowned politician was at the market to assess the impact of the disaster and support the victims with some money.

Dr Bawumia was warmly welcomed by the traders who were overwhelmed with joy after seeing him.

Some female traders sang his praises and expressed deep regret in not voting for the former Vice President.

They claim their shops would not have been burnt if the former Vice President was given the nod as President.

Dr Bawumia donates GH¢200,000 to fire victims

Dr Bawumia did not visit the traders empty-handed. He made a hefty donation of GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement.

He further expressed his sympathy to the traders and called on well-meaning Ghanaians and organisations to support them with any amount.

Netizens slam women over their comments

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. However, many criticised the traders for expressing regret in not voting for Dr Bawumia.

@THEREALKIWI1 wrote:

"It’s time to calm a spade a spade, these lot are part of the reason Ghana is like this and more the reason why the fire couldn’t be quench because of thier thinking!!! Comeon Ghana!!!!"

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"These women never learnt. 😪 They should live with the regrets because the current Government is going to be in their faces for more than 4 years."

@moses50123 wrote:

"The fire burnt the wrong things."

@Texel_Scrilla wrote:

"Ghana’s biggest problem(s) is within the Ashanti region."

@JayBee554 wrote:

"Naaa some of these Asantes are not beating the allegations."

@TrentSZN10 wrote:

"Dumsor caused the adum fire."

@Celebra51837821 wrote:

"If dumsor actually caused the fire then they're right for showing their regret for not voting for Bawumia because the NPP managed the energy sector well."

Kumasi Adum rocked by massive fire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a massive fire outbreak at the Adum Market in Kumasi Central Business District destroyed several shops and properties on March 21, 2025. The fire service in a statement informed the public that five fire tenders have been deployed to put out the inferno.

The fire service in its statement further said it was informed of the fire at 6:05 AM, and the first appliance from Regional Headquarters arrived at the fire scene at 06:15 am.

Three additional fire engines, along with a turntable ladder from the Regional Headquarters, KNUST, Ejisu, and Twedie, were sent to quench the fire, but to no avail.

