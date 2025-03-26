A Tesla Cybertruck survived the carport collapse that happened at the A&C Mall after the heavy rainfall on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

After the incident, many passersby and car owners who witnessed the solar panel collapse at the carport surrounded the scene

The video left many people in awe as they talked about the damage incurred and how the Tesla Cybertruck survived the incident

The carport at the A&C Mall collapsed due to heavy rainfall and strong winds around 5pm on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, damaging multiple expensive cars.

Cybertruck dodges A&C Mall carport solar panel collapse after heavy rainfall. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Cybertruck stands strong after carport collapse

During the heavy rains, many of the owners of expensive cars who used the A&C Mall carport saw their cars' unfortunate fate when the solar panels collapsed.

Some sections of the carport collapsed, while others stood firm after the heavy rainfall. In videos trending on social media, trees fell and landed on the solar panels.

After the heavy rains subsided, car owners, passersby, and persons at the mall watched and dined in awe of the incident.

Many others took out their smartphones to record the incident after the heavy rainfall, amid background conversation.

In videos trending on social media, some cars escaped the unfortunate incident, including the expensive Tesla Cybertruck.

Video from A&C Mall

Reactions to the Cybertruck's survival

Many people in the comment section were left in awe after the Tesla Cybertruck survived the A&C mall carport collapse after the heavy rains on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Some were also concerned about the safety of the man who monitors how cars park at the mall's carport daily.

Others also noted that insurance would cover the damages incurred if the car owners have insurance.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of the A&C Mall carport collapse:

lorrainehwright said:

"Is the security man who always stands there directing ok ???"

ganaba_chinchilla said:

"Oh wow the tesla cybertruck survived."

shikcollection said:

"This is too bad I packed right at the exact spot and drove off when the rain storm started 😮! Oh my God i hope no one got hurt eeeeiiiii."

michelle_ghandour said:

"Herh Cyber truck make lucky ooo."

temyte_ said:

"Insurance will cover for it. Unless your vehicles is not insured."

zesty_fragrance said:

"Too bad. Thank God there are no casualties and I pray those cars are in good shape."

crys_yarty said:

"If this is US like insurance will take care of it."

Photos of a Tesla Cybertruck. Image Credit: @teslamoters

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian man flaunts Tesla Cybertruck

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man turned heads on the streets of Accra as he cruised through the city in his Tesla Cybertruck, also known as the Cyber Beast.

The high-end vehicle, which starts at $99,990, drew a crowd of excited street boys who cheered in admiration. Many of them got closer to the it to try to get a glimpse of its sparkling and metallic-looking exterior.

The owner, seemingly enjoying the attention, engaged with the onlookers with smiles all over his face before driving off, leaving them in awe of the futuristic ride.

Source: YEN.com.gh