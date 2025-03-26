Nigerian actress Ini Edo has gone viral after she held a wine glass unconventionally at Richard Quaye's party

Ini Edo stole the spotlight with her classy outfit and braids hairstyle at the most talked-about event of the year

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of Ini Edo at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish event

Award-winning Nigerian actress Ini Edo was a notable guest at the star-studded birthday celebration of the founder of Bills Micro-Credit, Richard Armah Quaye, just a day after attending her father's funeral.

The event, held at the prestigious Independence Square, featured a glamorous array of celebrities and influential figures, making it one of the most talked-about parties of the year.

Nigerian actress Ini Edo chills at Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party. Photo credits: @iniedo and @sabiradio.

Source: Instagram

Ini Edo made a grand entrance in a chic black cutout jumpsuit that accentuated her curves beautifully, showcasing her fashion-forward style.

She paired her outfit with elegant high heels, completing a look that was both simple and sophisticated, perfectly fitting for such a high-profile occasion.

As the night unfolded, a video surfaced on Instagram, where Ini Edo was seen holding a wine glass in an unconventional way.

This moment caught the attention of a well-known food critic in Nigeria, who commented on her unusual grip.

However, many fans and internet users quickly rallied to her defense, highlighting the emotional toll she was under after her recent travel to her hometown for her father's burial, just hours before attending the event.

They emphasised her resilience and the challenges of balancing personal loss with public appearances, reminding everyone of the human side of celebrities.

Ini Edo trends at Richard Quaye's party

Some Nigerians have commented on the viral video that was shot at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

itz_cheedemah

"Maybe she’s holding it that way so the glass won’t fall.. Nawa for una o."

_ogslimzy

"Poor man and observation 5/6."

iamdeezee_1

"That's ironic because the commentator doesn't even know the difference between a champagne 🥂 glass and a wine glass. 🍷 🤔."

ibn_abdulkareem__

"So na job wey this guy wan Dey do to care for him pikin he this 😢?."

tessyolotta

"So what ?????."

kelz_mama

"Someone who is lost in thoughts, do you know what she is handling on her phone. Men this swollen guy irritates my soul."

jenny.u.k

"And soooooooooooooooooooo!!!!! REST PLEASE."

vina_m_queen

"Channel your energy into making life better Werey."

fabricsbyursular

"Someone is relaxing 😌 and another person is sweating over how she's holding a wine glass 😂😓 Oke enwe efe 👩‍🦯👩‍🦯👩‍🦯."

The video of Ini Edo at Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party is below:

Ini Edo rocks a stylish white outfit

Nigerian actress Ini Edo looked breathtaking in a white puff-sleeved gown for her late father's funeral ceremony.

She wore a matching white turban and accessorised her look with colourful earrings and matching bags.

The fashion goddess turned heads with her designer sunglasses and flaunted her stylish bag to complete her look. Ini Edo shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"To the glory of God, we gave our father a funeral befitting for a man after God’s heart ,A lover of life, and the heart of the party🙏."

The video of Ini Edo's funeral is below:

Different ways to hold a wine glass

The way one holds a glass of wine requires striking a balance between style and function.

According to experts, how you hold a glass of wine affects its flavour, effervescence, and temperature. Knowing how you handle the glass can either enhance or diminish your enjoyment is crucial.

The video on how to hold a wine glass is below:

Ini Edo rocks a denim outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actress Ini Edo, who dazzled her admirers by wearing a chic denim ensemble with vibrant accessories.

Ini flaunted her back in the stylish jumpsuit ensemble as she posed gracefully for the cameras.

The actress added a gorgeous hairdo, a portable purse, and bright shoes to her outfit, giving her a glitzy appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh