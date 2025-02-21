Global site navigation

Baby Maxin: Nana Ama McBrown's Daughter Turns Six, Warms Hearts With Her Birthday Wish
Entertainment

Baby Maxin: Nana Ama McBrown's Daughter Turns Six, Warms Hearts With Her Birthday Wish

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, celebrated her sixth birthday on February 21
  • The young sensation's birthday moments, as she enjoyed with her mother's close associates, have popped up online
  • A video of her talking about her birthday wish as she turned six years old impressed scores of fans

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown stoked a frenzy online as she celebrated the sixth birthday of her only daughter, Baby Maxin.

Ghana, Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin, Maxwell Mensah, Baby Maxin's age, Baby Maxin's birthday
Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin shares her 6th birthday wish. Photo source: IamMcBrown
Source: Instagram

The young girl born on February 21 has witnessed larger-than-life birthday parties since she was born.

On her sixth birthday, McBrown's young daughter took over the internet with her birthday photos.

She looked elegant in her long-sleeved shirt and lace tulle skirt while rocking with designer shoes to compliment her looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people wished her a happy birthday, while others talked about her growth and striking resemblance to her father, Mr Maxwell Mensah.

Read also

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter rocks a GH¢2,500 gold blade pendant necklace on her birthday

Baby Maxin shares her wish

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin was spotted with one of her mother's close associates.

The adult lady was elated to share in Baby Maxin's sixth birthday celebrations. She wished her a happy birthday and asked for her wish.

Baby maxin, Nana Ama McBrown, McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, Baby Maxin's age, Baby Maxin's birthday, Is McBrown still married to her husband Maxwell
Young Baby Maxin poses for a photo. Photo source: BabyMaxin
Source: Instagram

The six-year-old appeared calm and graceful as she talked about her birthday wish. She said,

"I wish for a happy day and a good life."

Scores of fans who have become heavily invested in the McBrown family were impressed that the young princess was not obsessed with toys and material things but rather focusing on enjoying a fulfilled life.

They thronged the comments section to express their admiration for their favourite star's daughter.

Ghanaians celebrate Maxin

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they reacted to Baby Maxin's birthday wish.

Read also

Michael Blackson and his fiancée Rada expecting their 1st child, drops video

abenaTT said:

May God grant u ur heart desires

Peri Queen wrote:

May ur wish be granted in Jesus name 🙏

user8793042502617 remarked:

Awwwwww Good God bless 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Akosua Becklyn😍♥️ added:

May God grant your wish in multiple folds and long life❤️🙏

Baby Maxin faces off grown man

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, had boldly expressed her displeasure against her mother's friend, who used an inappropriate word during their conversation.

Despite her mother not being present, Baby Maxin boldly told the man that her mother had forbidden the use of the inappropriate word.

Her attempt to correct the man and defend her innocence excited scores of fans who hailed her intelligence and maturity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peter Ansah avatar

Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation

Hot: