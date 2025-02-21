Media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, celebrated her sixth birthday on February 21

The young sensation's birthday moments, as she enjoyed with her mother's close associates, have popped up online

A video of her talking about her birthday wish as she turned six years old impressed scores of fans

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown stoked a frenzy online as she celebrated the sixth birthday of her only daughter, Baby Maxin.

The young girl born on February 21 has witnessed larger-than-life birthday parties since she was born.

On her sixth birthday, McBrown's young daughter took over the internet with her birthday photos.

She looked elegant in her long-sleeved shirt and lace tulle skirt while rocking with designer shoes to compliment her looks.

Many people wished her a happy birthday, while others talked about her growth and striking resemblance to her father, Mr Maxwell Mensah.

Baby Maxin shares her wish

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin was spotted with one of her mother's close associates.

The adult lady was elated to share in Baby Maxin's sixth birthday celebrations. She wished her a happy birthday and asked for her wish.

The six-year-old appeared calm and graceful as she talked about her birthday wish. She said,

"I wish for a happy day and a good life."

Scores of fans who have become heavily invested in the McBrown family were impressed that the young princess was not obsessed with toys and material things but rather focusing on enjoying a fulfilled life.

They thronged the comments section to express their admiration for their favourite star's daughter.

Ghanaians celebrate Maxin

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they reacted to Baby Maxin's birthday wish.

abenaTT said:

May God grant u ur heart desires

Peri Queen wrote:

May ur wish be granted in Jesus name 🙏

user8793042502617 remarked:

Awwwwww Good God bless 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Akosua Becklyn😍♥️ added:

May God grant your wish in multiple folds and long life❤️🙏

Baby Maxin faces off grown man

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, had boldly expressed her displeasure against her mother's friend, who used an inappropriate word during their conversation.

Despite her mother not being present, Baby Maxin boldly told the man that her mother had forbidden the use of the inappropriate word.

Her attempt to correct the man and defend her innocence excited scores of fans who hailed her intelligence and maturity.

