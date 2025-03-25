Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has weighed in on the recent extravagant display by Bills founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye

The viral sensation claimed that Richard Nii Armah Quaye's flashy lifestyle could influence young people negatively

Joyce Mensah referenced Hajia4reall's troubles as a case study as she advised netizens about the Bills founder's lifestyle

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who recently indulged himself with an extravagant birthday party has stoked a frenzy online courting the attention of Joyce Dzidzor Mensah.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah weighs in on Richard Nii Armah Quaye's plush 40th birthday party. Photo source: @Joyce2mensah, mona4reallnews, RichardNiiArmahQuaye

He rented Ghana's Independence Square, the site for the country's national events and turned into a party grounds for his guests invited from across Africa and the US.

His guests included Hollywood's Sherry Lee Ralph, Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz and the Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Tsuru.

Reports indicate it took over two million dollars to host Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party. Days before the showdown, the Bills founder blew more millions on a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet.

His lavish spending has cast a spotlight on his past businesses and associations of which Hajia4Reall's name appears.

Controversial AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has weighed in on the frenzy sparked by the Bills founder's birthday.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, She claimed that the party by the Bills founder who has begun to inspire many young men would bring problems for him and his admirers.

"We have to be very careful. The implications of this action will give a rise in the trend of young people wanting to make money off dubious means," she argued.

Joyce Mensah referenced Hajia4Reall's journey from stardom to prison.

On May 12, 2023, the United Kingdom extradited Hajia4Reall to the United States of America to face charges for a $2 million romance scam case.

Last year, she was slapped with a year and a day jail sentence in the US for her involvement in some alleged money laundering illegalities.

"Many people were tapping into Hajia4Reall's blessing but I haven't seen anyone tap into her prison sentence, Joyce Mensah said."

Joye Dzidzor's advice stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Joyce Dzidzor's statement about Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Chelzzylive said:

"His money is genuine my sister he worked hard to get there according to his interview 💯."

Fosua4real 🍁 wrote:

"So u can’t see his companies and business? So there should be no rich men in Africa? All this mentality is making the continent poor."

Kojo_HE_uk remarked:

"Why didn’t u guys talk about Kwame Despite spendings also."

aky3di3 papabi shared:

"I don't listen to long advice but for this one, ✌️and they later call on the president with unnecessary pressure 🥰."

cilla-iccy commented:

"Nobody is tapping into Hajia 4real prison got me😂."

Teeze added:

"Whatever you’re saying is true but to use this man as a reference in telling your truth is wrong and unnecessary. You could’ve made your point with or without bringing him in. #LiveRight."

GRA freezes Bills founder's accounts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority had placed restrictions on Richard Nii Armah Quaye's accounts over tax concerns.

The institution explained in a letter issued on March 21 that the Bills founder was under a personal income tax assessment.

The assessment is part of routine regulatory oversight to ensure that the entrepreneur complies with his tax obligations especially after news of his assets which include a Bugatti Chiron surfaced.

