A pretty-looking mentally challenged woman in Obuasi has given birth to a handsome set of twin boys





A mentally challenged woman on the streets of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has been reported to have given birth to handsome twin boys.

The news that was initially put out by Kessben 92.9/93.3 FM comes a year after a publication was made about a man who had slept with the same woman without her consent.

It is indicated that ever since reports of the incident emerged, the mentally challenged woman was subsequently seen to be pregnant roaming the street of Obuasi.

Beautiful mentally challenged woman gives birth to twins after off-duty nurse rescued her

Nana Ogyam Boamah, reporting for Kessben FM confirmed to Ali Baba Dankanbari on Breaking news that the woman gave birth to twins in the evening hours of Monday, 30th August 2021.

“She is a well-known mad woman in the area. She’s very beautiful and has a nice body. It is believed she got pregnant out of last year’s incident with a nail cutter," he mentioned

When the mentally ill woman was in labor, it is mentioned that she was helplessly sitting at her usual place and it took one nurse who was returning from work to assist her to the Obuasi. Hospital.

