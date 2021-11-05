Fredrick Mensah is a primary teacher at the Mankessim M/A ‘A’ Basic School in the Central Region

The class one teacher has become a social media sensation for his ingenious teaching methods

The teaching methods, which include a class entering greeter, has made attending school a delight for his students

Teaching and caring for children require great effort, but Fredrick Mensah, a Ghanaian teacher at the Mankessim M/A ‘A’ Basic School, does it effortlessly.

The primary one teacher, who doubles up as a subject teacher in Fantse for primary four and five, has adopted teaching methods to make attending school a first choice for his pupils while getting them involved in classwork and enabling them to excel in academics.

Mensah recently introduced a tension-easing practice of 'class entering greeter' to his methods. He was captured on camera hugging, dancing, handshaking, waving, fist, and leg bumping with his pupils before entering his class for lessons.

Fredrick Mensah: Meet the Ghanaian Teacher Making School a Delight For His Students

Source: Facebook

What inspired the methods

The video, which has raked in over 10 million views, shows him and the students bonding in a heartwarming way.

Mensah told Kuulpeeps that the teaching methods were inspired by the proverb ''all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.''

With an inherent ability to effortlessly trigger laughter, he realised he could use his talent to help his students become more involved and eventually improve their academic performance.

New ways to get students involved

The introduction of a new curriculum by the Ghana Education Service (GES) also meant that teachers must find creative and ingenious ways to pass on information and knowledge to students, and Mensah was up for the task.

''So I crack jokes, dance, sing and even buy them snacks to motivate them when they perform well,'' he told Kuulpeeps.

The ingenious teaching methods have been well received by his pupils, he said. ''They have become sociable, disciplined, and in spite of how much I mingle with them, they respect me a lot.''

More than just methods

Mensah has not just introduced fun activities to make attending school a first priority to his class pupils, he also caters to their needs, including providing them with school uniforms.

With the help of a donor, he provided six of his pupils with free school uniforms. Mensah, a twin, uploaded impressive photos on Twins Diaries, a platform he co-manages with his brother.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview about the kind deed, the class one teacher at Mankessim M/A "A" School in Mfantseman District in the Central Region, said:

''Teaching is my passion. I really have a passion for teaching even though I'm not a professional teacher.

''[I] posted a video with my kids playing ''ampe'' during the break time, the video went viral. Some kids in the video were not wearing uniforms. A good Samaritan contacted me and gave me something for the kids. I bought the cloth and sewed for them,'' he said.

Aside from teaching, Mensah is also a content creator and comic actor. He hopes to continue to use his God-endowed talent to train and impact the lives of the students in his school and others in his community.

