A lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, has raised concerns about the poor academic performance of some male university students

According to Dr Joshua Luther Ndoye Upoalkpajor, many male students struggle academically because they become overly involved in romantic relationships

The lecturer noted that such students sometimes resort to gambling, including sports betting, in hopes of raising money to pay their own fees

According to him, some young men on university campuses begin to take on partial parental roles once they enter into romantic relationships with their girlfriends.

He explained that in some cases, male students even use their own school fees to pay the tuition fees of their girlfriends, leaving themselves in financial difficulty.

Dr Upoalkpajor noted that some of these students then turn to gambling activities such as sports betting with the hope of making money to pay their own fees.

However, he said such attempts often end in disappointment.

He indicated that when these expectations fail, the emotional toll on the students becomes overwhelming, making it difficult for them to maintain a clear mindset and focus on their academic responsibilities.

As a lecturer in guidance and psychology, he said it was worrying to observe young men engaging in such irresponsible behaviour without considering the long-term consequences on their academic and professional futures.

Dr Upoalkpajor therefore advised university students to remain focused on their studies and stay committed to the core purpose for which they enrolled in the university.

Netizens react to lecturer's assertion

Dozens of netizens have shared their thoughts on the thoughts expressed by the lecturer. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

AI Seidu commented:

"What about the girls failing woefully? Are they also using their school fees to buy iPhones for their boys? Students failing in exams go beyond that."

Loyalty Courture said:

"This man Apostle Joshua, he will make you analyse the crisis situation in one statement."

Kaunt Nkwels noted:

"Dr Apostle Joshua told us the Guidance and Counselling exams will be in the form of objectives, but what we saw in the exams was different. Sir, what happened?"

O'Baby opined:

"Please how can this bring failure in students' exams. This is a forced excuse."

Alicia shared:

"This man is never serious. Why will he talk about the guys and say nothing about the ladies? This has nothing to do with exams."

Hasshim commented:

"You have forgotten to tell us why young girls also fail in exams."

