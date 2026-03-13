The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has officially declared John Kelvin Kane (Student ID: 21125897) a persona non grata on its campus.

Persona Non-grata: KNUST Bans Former Student John Kelvin Kane From Campus

Source: UGC

The decision follows repeated incidents of misconduct and disturbances involving the former student after his dismissal in 2025.

Kane, who was dismissed from KNUST on 21st July 2025, is now formally banned from entering university grounds. The university has directed that anyone who sees him on campus should immediately report to KNUST Security Services or the nearest police station.

The university administration also warned that students, organisations, or affiliates who maintain contact or associate with Kane on campus will face sanctions in line with university regulations and state law.

This notice, dated 9th March 2026, reflects KNUST’s firm stance on maintaining a safe and orderly academic environment. The university emphasises that discipline and campus security remain paramount, and all members of the university community are expected to comply with the directive.

KNUST’s action underlines the institution’s commitment to ensuring that misconduct does not undermine the safety or integrity of campus life, sending a clear message that violations of university rules carry serious consequences.

Read the Facebook details below.

Source: YEN.com.gh