Persona Non-grata: KNUST Bans Former Student John Kelvin Kane From Campus
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has officially declared John Kelvin Kane (Student ID: 21125897) a persona non grata on its campus.
The decision follows repeated incidents of misconduct and disturbances involving the former student after his dismissal in 2025.
Kane, who was dismissed from KNUST on 21st July 2025, is now formally banned from entering university grounds. The university has directed that anyone who sees him on campus should immediately report to KNUST Security Services or the nearest police station.
The university administration also warned that students, organisations, or affiliates who maintain contact or associate with Kane on campus will face sanctions in line with university regulations and state law.
This notice, dated 9th March 2026, reflects KNUST’s firm stance on maintaining a safe and orderly academic environment. The university emphasises that discipline and campus security remain paramount, and all members of the university community are expected to comply with the directive.
KNUST’s action underlines the institution’s commitment to ensuring that misconduct does not undermine the safety or integrity of campus life, sending a clear message that violations of university rules carry serious consequences.
Read the Facebook details below.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh