The popular Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has broken her silence on threats from the Ga-Adangbe leader to exhume Daddy Lumba's body

In a video, she indicated that the Ga community can not do anything, claiming the highlife legend is not the first to be buried in a private residence

This came after Abusuapanin Tupac refused to honour an invitation from Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse after burying Lumba in his house in East Legon

Popular Ghanaian actress, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has reacted to the office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the spiritual overlord of the Ga-Dangbe people’s threats to exhume Daddy Lumba's body.

On Tuesday, March 10, a purported letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office emerged on social media, summoning Abusuapanin Tupac to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru over claims of burying Daddy Lumba at his residence in Accra.

On Thursday, March 12, the Ga traditional leaders appeared at the Gborbu-Wulomo’s office in anticipation of their meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family head; however, after hours of waiting, he failed to show up, sparking anger and irritation among the leaders.

Addressing the media, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, a reported spokesperson of the community, said Abusuapanin Tupac’s actions had breached Ga law, customs, and traditions.

He explained that under the Ga-Adangbe culture, there are places in the community designated for burial, and no one was allowed to bury people outside those boundaries.

He added that in extraordinary cases, rituals needed to be performed for that rule to be breached. Reverend Ankrah said that due to Abusuapanin Tupac’s failure to honour their invite, the next step of action would be to storm Daddy Lumba’s East Legon residence to exhume the body for the necessary rites to be performed to purify the land.

He said the traditional leaders would now sit down and decide on the next step of action to take to ensure that the right thing would be done.

Afia Schwarzenegger on Daddy Lumba's body exhumation

Speaking in a video shared by Daily View Gh, Afia Schwarzenegger swore by the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, claiming the Ga community might not be able to exhume Daddy Lumba's body as threatened.

According to her, there are laws in the country forbidding people from storming others' houses without permission.

She detailed that the highlife artist is not the first to be buried in his private residence, naming public figures including Peter Adjetey and Komla Dumor.

Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed a possible reason why Abusuapanin Tupac could not honour the invitation, saying:

“How can you just set a date and summon someone without considering the person’s schedule? What if the person was busy on the said date?”

The family of Daddy Lumba removes Abusuapanin Tupac from his position as family head. Image source: The BBC Ghana

Daddy Lumba's family destools Abusuapanin Tupac

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the extended family of Daddy Lumba had removed Abusuapanin Tupac from his position as the family head.

This came after an initial threat after he failed to grace a meeting held by the highlife legend's relatives at Parkoso.

Some family members who spoke to the media confirmed the removal, expressing their joy at the decision.

