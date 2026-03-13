Black Sherif has denounced a fake X account impersonating him on social media over recent claims of relationship troubles

In a series of posts, the musician called for action to be taken against the account and advised his fans against misinformation

Black Sherif's remarks about the fake X account has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, has called out a fake account impersonating him on X and spreading claims about his personal life.

Black Sherif denounces a fake X account spreading claims about his alleged failed relationship. Photo source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the fake X account that had assumed Black Sherif's identity shared a series of posts, claiming that he was experiencing some issues with a romantic partner in their relationship.

The X user claimed to have been left heartbroken over the conduct of a female companion whom he had previously caught cheating on multiple occasions.

He said:

"I caught you cheating at least three times. At first you lied, but later you admitted it. I forgave you because I liked you. You also had a very bad attitude and were very disrespectful, but I still stayed."

Later, you didn’t want me anywhere near your phone, and I eventually found out you were still talking to one of the guys you cheated on me with. Now I’ve blocked you everywhere for my peace of mind, but you want everyone to believe that I’m the bad one? It’s really fine."

The posts went viral, with many influencers and bloggers assuming that it came from the real Black Sherif and that he was experiencing some failures in his love life.

The X posts of the fake Black Sherif X account are below:

Black Sherif denounces fake X account

A day after the viral posts, Black Sherif took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, March 13, 2026, to call out and denounce the fake account for spreading what he perceived as false information about him through impersonation.

The Kweku The Traveller hitmaker hurled insults at the X user and urged his followers and netizens to report the account for it to be banned for impersonation offences.

In a Snapchat post that has been circulated on X, Black Sherif expressed disappointment in the individuals who believed that he had posted about his relationship struggles.

He wrote:

"Assalamu Alaikum. There is a fake Black Sherif on Twitter ranting about his failed relationship. Apparently, some of you believe it is me, and I am really disappointed about that. My swag can never allow me to do such a thing."

The musician advised his fans to be careful and avoid being misinformed by the fake X account.

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif acquires a huge property and announces his 2026 debut song. Photo source: Black Sherif

Source: Instagram

Sherif noted that he, his team, and fans had a busy week ahead of them and that he did not want them to be swayed.

He wrote:

"I urge you all to be careful and not be misinformed. We have a busy week ahead of us. Don't be swayed."

The X posts of Black Sherif's reactions to the fake X account are below:

Black Sherif's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bomtafriski said:

"The guy really use your name waa."

TinelNk wrote:

"He is really tarnishing your image, Nana. People thought you were the one being heartbroken."

0panaa_1 commented:

"The Nigerians thought it was you o."

Black Sherif receives backlash for wearing cap

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif received backlash for wearing a cap to a meeting with University of Ghana Vice-Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo before a musical concert.

In a video, the musician wore a casual outfit and accessorised with chains and rings as he visited the prominent personality's office.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to question Black Sherif over his choice of outfit for the big meeting with the vice-chancellor.

Source: YEN.com.gh