A Ghanaian student has lost the opportunity to relocate to the US for his bachelor’s degree after being refused a visa during his interview at the US Embassy

This comes after he opened up about the person sponsoring his travel to the US, which led to his request being denied

Social media users have shared varied opinions on the reasons for the visa refusal

A young Ghanaian student has suffered a setback in his quest to study in the US.

It all happened after he was denied a visa after meeting the visa officer for an interview at the US Embassy.

A Ghanaian student was denied a visa after mentioning that his uncle is his sponsor. Photo credit: LittleBee80/Getty Images, @ Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular education enthusiast known on TikTok as @oseibarima_, who made the disclosure in a video, shared what transpired during the visa interview.

He said the first question the visa officer asked was why the applicant was moving to the US, to which he replied that he wanted to study a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Technology at Boston University.

The applicant was then asked about one Joseph Arthur, who turned out to be his uncle and also the one sponsoring his education in the US.

According to the applicant, he was an uncle and the owner of a company, earning approximately $60,000 per year.

It was at that point that the visa officer informed the applicant that he did not qualify for the visa.

A Ghanaian man shares frustration after being denied a US visa due to a comment made during his interview. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Applicant denied visa over sponsor

The visa officer, in his analysis of why the applicant was denied the visa, stated that the funding was weak, the program was medium, and the home ties were also weak.

The visa officer noted that having an uncle as a sponsor could trigger credibility concerns.

Additionally, he also indicated that no proof was shown by the applicant regarding the source of funding.

Offering tips to improve, the visa officer stressed the need for applicants to bring strong evidence of proof of funds.

The visa officer also touched on the relevance of having clear home ties and a job plan for returning.

The applicant was then admonished to keep his answers short and verifiable.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 100 likes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian being refused US visa

People who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the reason given for denying the applicant a US visa.

young_wiz47 stated:

"I think the person got the first question wrong. It should be 'Why did you choose the US?' and not 'Why the US is same same.'"

business_mindset added:

"Hello sir. I just received my acceptance letter from the University of New Haven, but I need your help with the process."

Man denied US visa for the fourth time

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian student had suffered a setback in his quest to study in the United States of America.

He was denied a visa by the US Embassy in Accra for a fourth time, with the officer noting that he could not explain how he would cover a $13,000 funding deficit.

Source: YEN.com.gh