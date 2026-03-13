An okada rider in the Accra central business district has described the motorcycle transport business as a highly lucrative venture

He said that the frequent heavy traffic situation in Accra makes the motorcycle a convenient transport option for many commuters

According to him, the only challenge he faced as a rider was the interference of police officers who confront them for operating without licenses

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An okada rider has described the motorcycle transport business as a lucrative venture, particularly on good business days.

The rider shared his experience during a street interview posted on TikTok, where he spoke about the opportunities and challenges associated with the trade.

An okada rider shares his experience about the motorcycle transport business in Accra. Photo credit: AdomTV/TikTok, Evelyn_Dairo/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to him, he operates in a strategic location around the Agbogbloshie Market, a major commercial hub in the Accra central business district.

He explained that due to the persistent traffic congestion in the capital, motorcycles often become the most convenient and quickest means of transportation for many commuters.

He noted that the demand for rides increases significantly during heavy traffic, making the okada business profitable on certain days.

The rider further noted that on very good business days, he earns between Gh¢ 500 and Gh¢ 600, while on less favourable days, his earnings average around Gh¢ 200.

However, he said one of the major challenges faced by riders is the frequent confrontation with police officers.

According to him, many riders do not possess the required licences to legally operate motorcycles on public roads, which often puts them at odds with law enforcement.

Motorcycle rider explains earnings and challenges in the okada transport trade. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: Getty Images

He also acknowledged that under Ghana’s transport regulations, motorcycles are not permitted to operate as commercial transport services, placing the business in conflict with the law.

The rider, therefore, called on the appropriate authorities to take steps to legitimise and regulate the commercial use of motorcycles, popularly known as the okada business.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Okada Riders Celebrate Passage of Bill

The Parliament of Ghana on Thursday, December 11, 2025, passed the Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2025.

The passage of the bill will formally legalise the use of motorcycles (popularly known as okada), tricycles, and quadricycles for commercial purposes.

Recently laid before the House by the Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the bill also sets a higher limit for the determination of alcohol concentration in drivers to reduce incidents of drunk driving and accidents resulting from it.

The Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2025 is expected to create employment for Ghana's teeming youth, improve road safety, and offer comprehensive regulation of the road transport industry.

President Mahama fulfils promise to okada riders

The passage of the bill was done in fulfilment of President Mahama's promise to commercial motorcycle operators in Ghana.

While campaigning to be elected as President of Ghana in the 2024 elections, the then-candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pledged to legalise the operations of okada for commercial purposes.

This, he said at the time, would be aimed at creating more employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

In response to this promise, the Okada Riders Association declared their support for the NDC and joined the party to canvass for votes across every nook and cranny of Ghana.

Sam George rescues okada courier operators

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Sam George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, had halted the enforcement of the regulation requiring okada courier riders to have licenses.

The Ghana Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission began targeting unlicensed courier operators on August 20, 2025, with the minister stating that enforcement had been halted amid complaints from couriers.

Source: YEN.com.gh