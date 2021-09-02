Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, have warmed the hearts of fans with their new video together

The video shows when and how the couple started their relationship and the progress they have made in their lives as individuals and as a couple

Many have admired them and have sung their praises highly

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, and his wife, Louisa, have warmed the hearts of fans with lovely videos showing how they started their relationship and how they are getting along in their marriage.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh is a compilation of videos and photos of the couple as very young people in the early stage of their relationship.

There are photos of Stonebwoy as a JHS student, and as a budding musician, as well as photos showing little doctor Louisa, and their current state as one of Ghana’s most respected celebrity couple.

A collage of Stonebwoy and wife Louisa. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb @drlouisa_s/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The video has triggered massive reactions on social media with many singing the praises of the BHIM couple.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

efyatreasure: “I’ve watched the video like 50 times. Kaish. See love. May God continue to bless this union.”

angel_de_kayat_nevin: “@stonebwoyb @drlouisa_s love is you.”

tayviahjames: “This is beautiful @stonebwoyb ashaiman sojahs know how to love #BHIM.”

iam_tonyayim: “You make love so sweet.”

viviangertrude37: “Lovely couple's make love dey bee forever.”

__aniiii._: “This is so cute.”

lilyayiku: “The first picture looks like CJ.”

ammayasmee: “My favorite couples.”

ani_richie: “Love they sweet oooo.”

yasberry_pinklipcream: “See me smiling like mumu love lives here.

Louisa childhood photo like Jidula

A childhood photo of Stonebwoy’s wife, Louisa, looking just like their daughter, Jidula, has got fans talking.

The photo was included in a compilation of videos Louisa shared on her Instagram page to reflect on the past.

The very first photo had a little Louisa standing quietly with her forefinger supporting her chin.

One would have to look at the photo twice or more to be sure that it is not Jidula but rather Stonebwoy’s wife.

The photos garnered massive reactions with fans saying that this is exactly like CJ.

