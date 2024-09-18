A Ghanaian TikToker known as Mandy Cross has reportedly passed on after a short illness

Mandy Cross was a strong supporter of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP, who used to campaign for her party

The news of the 24-year-old's death has thrown her followers and other TikTokers into a state of mourning

Ghanaian TikToker Amanda Mantey, better known as Mandy Cross on the platform, has passed away under sad circumstances.

The rising social media star died unexpectedly after seeking treatment for what was described as a mild illness at a local hospital.

Mandy Cross had garnered a significant following on TikTok, where she was known for her vibrant personality and engaging content. Her sudden death has left her fans and fellow content creators in disbelief, with many taking to the platform to share their grief and post tributes.

TikToker Mandy Cross, who is a supporter of Dr Bawumia, dies after a short illness.

The circumstances surrounding Mandy's untimely passing remain unclear, but an obituary for her funeral has emerged online.

According to the obituary, Mandy Cross's final funeral rites will be held on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024, in Asawinso, Ghana's Western North Region.

Mandy Cross was a staunch Bawumia supporter

While she was engaged in diverse content creation, she had recently released more videos about the upcoming general elections.

A supporter of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP, she never shied away from her choice and was often seen dancing in party paraphernalia.

In one of her recent videos, she teased that the NPP would win the elections and use John Mahama and the NDC's song to jubilate.

Netizens react to Mandy Cross' death

The news of Mandy Cross' death has shaken her online followers. Many cannot just believe she is no more.

Miss🦋Amoakohene🇬🇭 said:

This wasn’t part of this year’s plan 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔. You ain’t resting wate, fight them my daughter 💔💔. I can’t sleep ooo Amanda so you chose to join your mother,not at this time 🙆‍♀️😭🙆‍♀️💔💔.

Ama_Bby 🦋❤️🦋 said:

Amanda come do your campaign I won’t fight you again 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Kwamey Rasta said:

So sad she didn't even lived long enough to vote for her party 😥 but still 3y3 Zu🇦🇪🇦🇪🕺🕺💃

Actor Emmanuel France dies

In other sad news on YEN.com.gh, veteran Nollywood actor Emmanuel France has passed away.

The actor, known for his signature white beard, had been in the industry for decades before his passing

His death made his fans nostalgic as they recalled some of his movie roles while he was alive and those he featured with.

