A young man has caught the attention of many with a video of him struggling to pray in English.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Connect 97.1FM, the young man, whose identity is unknown, is seen in a place that appears to be a studio.

He is heard praying in a way that is very difficult to comprehend, as the exact intent of the prayer is not properly communicated.

The young man's prayer is as follows;

In the name of Jesus

I pray we are coming to leave this house and I pray this afternoon that we are coming to leave this afternoon

So any substance, any distribution, any sacremation, any determination, any orgamnation...

Netizens who heard this could not just let it slide as they took to the comments section to express how they feel about what they are hearing.

The video at the time of this publication has close to 8,000 views.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Francis Katakyie commented:

Quar-me Junior come and listen to your brother

From Raymong Asubonteng:

Hmm Ɔyɛ asɛm oo, sɛ brɔfo nnyɛ dur a' nka ɔnnda kurow bi do

Evans Kweku Yeboah replied:

He go do saaa go curse himself mpo

From Happy Kgomotso:

ONLY GOD CAN HEAR YOUR PRAYER MY BROTHER

Kwophi Nhyiraba:

de last part kill me ooo. Any orgamination

Watch the video linked here

