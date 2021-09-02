Nollywood divas Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson have inspired social media users with a recent video

The Jenifa actress joined her colleague on a cooking show where they both made French toast and smoothie

Another portion of the video captured Funke heaping accolades on Mercy for being a good mum who also inspires her

Fans, colleagues on social media were thrilled to see the Nollywood divas in a different light and they commended them in the comment section

Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson Okojie recently took to her page on Instagram with a preview of a fresh episode of her cooking show.

Interestingly, the actress was joined by her senior colleague and comic star, Funke Akindele-Bello.

Mercy couldn’t stop gushing as she noted that the episode is a dear one to her heart because Funke honoured her invite.

Nollywood's Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson cook together in video. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

A portion of the video shared on Mercy’s YouTube page captured the moment she welcomed the Jenifa actress and told her to guess the recipe of the day by looking at the ingredients on the table.

However, Funke couldn’t guess right and Mercy came to her rescue by disclosing that they would be making French toast and banana, strawberry smoothie.

In the preview of the episode shared on Mercy’s Instagram page, Funke heaped praises on her colleague for being a good mother and putting family first.

Funke said:

"You are a sweetheart, you are a good mother. You have time for your kids. I respect you so much for that. You make me want to be a better mum. Seeing you playing, running around with your kids, creating time for...you left everything for them. Even for your family, you are special."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over actresses

The post stirred sweet reactions from fans in the comment section.

Read what they had to say below:

ifeobanwo said:

"Awww so much love in the room. It’s so beautiful seeing women uplift each other."

madjohny said:

"Show me a more emotional Mercy I would wait."

sexycarthy said:

"This is so sweet.. Jenifer with the energy. I love women encouraging Women... More accolades ."

merit2590 said:

"You see this two people u earn my respect any day any time."

chachaekefaani said:

"Love You Two."

Mercy Johnson gets emotional as hubby throws party for her

Some days ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Johnson clocked a year older on August 28 and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie threw her a surprise birthday party.

In videos that surfaced on social media, the moment the actress burst into tears after walking into her party venue was captured.

Mercy was filled with so much gratitude for her husband that she knelt down to thank him in the presence of guests.

