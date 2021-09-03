Remarkable Young Woman Celebrates 3rd Degree: “I’m Inspired”

24-year-old Gift Somakwabe is making everyone around her proud and sharing lots of inspiration with others

The young lady managed to bag her third degree this year and she's definitely not stopping there as she plans to get her Master's later on

Her hard work and determination are not just for her sake as she has a YouTube channel where she educates others

Hard work, perseverance, dedication and a never-give-up attitude are traits that have been preached by thousands but practised by few. Gift Somakwabe, a 24-year-old graduate, stands as an example to others, motivating those she encounters as her dedication and perseverance lead her to obtain her third degree

It's no surprise to see that Somakwabe's road has not come to an end as she confronts the next challenge of getting her CIA designation and Master's.

Humility and compassion extend from Somakwabe as she fills up her undoubtedly busy schedule with a YouTube channel (Gift Somakwabe) already consisting of over 140 videos designed to educate others looking to cement their place in the world.

A gorgeous and intelligent young is inspiring the masses by obtaining her third degree. Image: Varsity World

Source: UGC

Take a look at her post below:

YEN.com.gh took to the comments section under her post to see what people had to say:

Nthabi Nthabi wrote:

"You are inspiring. Inspiration is you! Well done sis."

Xolani Skosana said:

"Congratulations. Keep up the great work."

Sompisi Phinda commented:

"You are beautiful with mega brains. Congratulations on your remarkable achievement."

Charity Kachepa added:

"Somakay Giftii girl look at you. I'm inspired. Congrats."

Angela Manda stated:

"Gift you are a star... What an inspiration."

