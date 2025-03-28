Ernest Antwi has become an inspiration after he opened up on his humble beginnings from a street hawker to a Teaching Assistant at the Accra Technical University

Success is achieved by those who persevere amid challenges, and Ernest Antwi can today reflect on his past and smile, knowing very well that he weathered the storm and came out on top.

Antwi, who reached out to YEN.com.gh in March 2023 with a desperate plea for support, stating that he risked becoming a school dropout if he did not get financial assistance to pay his fees, not only got what he prayed for but also completed school and passed with flying colours.

An ATU graduate and street hawker who was on the verge of dropping out of school becomes a teaching assistant.

Today, the young man who sold sachet water on the streets of Accra during his time as a student at Accra Technical University (ATU) now works as a Teaching Assistant at the same institution.

YEN.com.gh celebrates Ernest Antwi, popularly known by his customers as Beema Nsuoh, by looking at his inspiring grass-to-grace story.

Ernest Antwi: street hawker becomes teaching assistant

Balancing academics and street hawking

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Antwi reflected on his time as a student and spoke about the challenges he faced as he combined his work as a street hawker with his academics.

He explained that the major challenge had to do with time management. To overcome this, he took a strategic approach to selling, ensuring that it did not interfere with his studies.

"I was time-conscious, and I always planned my day for everything I needed to do. When it came to selling, I did it after lectures, and most of the time, I stayed up late to study and catch up with my friends. It wasn't easy, but I did my best."

A street hawker who attended ATU becomes a teaching assistant.

Becoming a teaching assistant at ATU

Ernest, who studied Building Technology and graduated with a Second Class Lower, opened up about his decision to become a Teaching Assistant in his department.

He said it all happened after his department invited final-year students to apply for the role, and after going through a rigorous application process, he was chosen for the position.

As a fresh graduate, he opened up about his commitment to being a role model for students in the department adding that his work as a Teaching Assistant was very demanding, requiring significant effort and dedication.

Students' perception of Ernest Antwi

When asked about his relationship with students and whether they had any preconceived notions about him due to him being famous as a street hawker, Ernest responded in the negative.

"The students are always happy to see me around because I have become a role model to some of them, so they don’t look down on me and always respect me as their TA."

Still hawking despite being a TA

Despite his current role as a Teaching Assistant, the young man clarified that he has not abandoned street hawking.

He disclosed that he still sells products, but at his convenience, mainly in the evenings and on weekends.

Future ambitions for Ernest Antwi

Sharing insight about his long-term goals, Ernest expressed his desire to venture into full-time entrepreneurship after completing his National Service.

He explained that he plans to establish his own sachet water company and employ graduates struggling to find jobs after his time with the NSS.

"My goal is to have my own pure water company and also employ some graduates who are struggling to get jobs after NSS."

Street hawker, teaching assistant's advice to students

He concluded by encouraging students who may find themselves in challenging situations to remain hopeful, focused, and determined.

"First of all, my advice to students is that if they don’t have a role model, they should take me as their own because I told myself I would never listen to any negativity about my work until I reached my goals. They should stay focused and brand themselves properly if they find themselves in the business category. Lastly, they should take academics seriously because, with education, they are good to go" he advised.

Sobolo seller bags first-class degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another food vendor graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Jivana Nyarkoh Danquah was part of the Class of 2022 at the Ghanaian university and graduated from the 56th congregation of KNUST.

In a tweet, she never imagined she would complete university, let alone graduate with First-Class Honors in Geography and Rural Development.

