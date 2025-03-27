Jordan Ayew paid a touching tribute to the late Christian Atsu, describing him as the 'best player' he has ever played with

The 33-year-old picked Atsu ahead of Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew as the finest he played with in the national team

Jordan recently inspired the Black Stars to back-to-back victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Christian Atsu, hailing him as the finest player he ever shared the pitch with in national colours.

Since making his senior debut for the Black Stars in 2010 as an 18-year-old, Ayew has steadily climbed the ranks to become Ghana’s substantive captain.

Over the course of his international career, spanning more than a decade and 104 caps, he has played alongside some of the most talented footballers the country has produced in the modern era.

Jordan Ayew paid an emotional tribute to the late Christian Atsu, hailing him as the 'best player' he has played with. Photos by Visionhaus and Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Christian Atsu: A class apart

Despite rubbing shoulders with illustrious names such as Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah, Kwadwo Asamoah, Asamoah Gyan, and his elder brother, Andre Ayew, the Leicester City forward singled out Atsu as the most gifted player he had ever played with.

The mercurial winger, often dubbed the ‘Ghanaian Lionel Messi,’ thrilled fans with his dazzling footwork, electric pace, and effortless dribbling ability.

His introduction to the Black Stars in 2012 came two years after Jordan's debut, but he quickly cemented his place as a fan favourite with an unforgettable performance against Lesotho.

Christian Atsu was named the Most Valuable Player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Photo by liewig christian/Corbis.

Atsu's brilliance shone brightest at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where he guided Ghana to the final and was crowned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

He earned a spot in the Team of the Tournament once again in 2017 after another outstanding campaign, but persistent injuries cut short his international journey, limiting him to 65 caps before stepping away from the national team.

Unfortunately, Atsu, who played for Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle, tragically passed away in the devastating earthquake in Turkey two years ago, CBS News reports.

Jordan Ayew’s emotional reflection

In a recent interview, Ayew reminisced about his time with Atsu, expressing deep admiration for his former teammate’s extraordinary ability.

“The best player I've ever played with, unfortunately, is no longer with us, and that's Christian [Atsu]. I played with Muntari and Essien,” he told Joy Sports, his voice tinged with sorrow.

“Asamoah [Gyan] and Andre [Ayew] are also up there, but I'll go with Atsu. He didn't get enough plaudits for how good he was on the field.”

Leading Ghana’s charge for a fifth World Cup appearance

While honouring his fallen teammate, Jordan continues to carve his own legacy.

The Black Stars skipper is spearheading Ghana’s quest for a fifth World Cup qualification, playing a pivotal role in the 2026 qualifiers.

The seasoned forward was instrumental in Ghana’s recent victories, registering a goal and four assists as the team found the net eight times across two matches.

A commanding 5-0 triumph over Chad and a solid 3-0 win against Madagascar propelled the Black Stars to the summit of Group I, holding a three-point lead with four games remaining.

As Ghana marches toward another global showcase, Ayew remains focused on leading the team, ensuring that Atsu’s memory lives on through their pursuit of excellence on the field.

Jordan Ayew sends heartfelt message to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew delivered a heartfelt message to Ghanaians following his stellar performances in the World Cup qualifiers.

As the international break wrapped up, the Black Stars forward expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from fans throughout the campaign.

