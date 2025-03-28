Former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau Kwabena Adu-Boahene has broken his silence after his corruption arrest

Adu-Boahene told reporters he was innocent following getting reviewed bail conditions

Adu-Boahene is alleged to have kept approximately GH¢49 million from the National Signals Bureau’s funding for himself, among others

The former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has spoken for the first time following his corruption arrest.

He pleaded his innocence to Joy News while being paraded out of court in handcuffs after being granted reduced bail from GH¢120 million to GH¢80 million.

Adu-Boahene maintains innocence after corruption arrest.

Source: Facebook

Adu-Boahene has been accused of embezzling $7 million in funds meant for a defence contract.

The Akufo-Addo appointee stressed that he was "definitely" innocent when questioned by a reporter at the high court premises on March 28.

"I have not been charged with anything yet, none whatsoever."

Adu-Boahene had previously challenged the GH¢120 million bail demand. His lawyer said the demands were excessive and designed to circumvent constitutional detention limits.

Adu-Boahene's wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, is also under arrest as she's believed to be a part of the private companyset up to siphon state funds.

Joy News reported that in court, the Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai told the court that she attempted to destroy evidence by carting suspected currency bills into suitcases on the night of her husband's arrest.

Boateng's bail remains at GH¢80 million with two sureties to be justified.

They are to report to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) three times a week as part of the bail conditions. The two have also been restricted from traveling.

What is Adu-Boahene accused of doing?

Adu-Boahene is alleged to have transferred approximately GH¢49 million from the National Signals Bureau’s funds into his accounts, falsely justifying these transactions as payments for the cyber defence systems.

In an update on the case, the government said initial payment of GH¢9.5 million, about $1.75 million, was reportedly transferred for payment for the defence system.

Adu-Boahene and his wife acquired several landed properties in Ghana and abroad following the alleged embezzlement.

These include a property valued at $1 million, one other paid for with an initial cash deposit of $500,000 and another property acquired for $200,000.

Further investigations have uncovered that Boahene and his wife ostensibly registered approximately 10 companies under Advantage Solutions Limited, a corporate entity allegedly used to cover up illicit transactions.

They are facing up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the claims against him.

Plea deal on the table for Adu-Boahene

YEN.com.gh reported that Attorney General Dominic Ayine told the press he would be open-minded about the possibility of a plea deal for Adu-Boahene.

Ayine said he was open minded when it came to plea deals.

He noted that the suspect's lawyers could make an offer through their lawyers immediately after charges are filed.

Source: YEN.com.gh