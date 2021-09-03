A Deputy Minister for Education has stated that Senior High Schools he visited have food in stock

According to Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the storerooms of the various schools visited had food

He added that the ministry will closely monitor the situation and come up with something

There have been reports that food shortage has hit some Senior High Schools in some regions across the country.

A Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has stated that contrary to those reports, schools that he visited have food in stock and are almost in abundance.

According to a report filed by Citinews, Ntim Fordjour, in a bid to verify reports of food shortage in some Senior High Schools in the country, visited some schools on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The Deputy Minister said when he went to the Oreilly Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region, where he observed that their storerooms have enough food.

“I went to O’Reilly Senior High School and ended with Achimota Senior High. We met the housemaster at O’Reilly, we even visited their storerooms and there were stocks. We were told that they had enough and will inform us when they run out of food.”

Although the Greater Accra region was not listed as one of the regions, he added that, upon his visit to the Tema Senior High School, the students had been served very nutritious meals.

He further stated that he quizzed the students if they fed them that because they were aware of their coming, and they said that was what they are mostly served with.

Ntim Fordjour said the headmaster also debunked the assertion that there is shortage of food in the school.

At the Achimota Senior High School, the deputy minister said the headmistress was surprised to hear that the school’s name was mentioned as part of schools experiencing shortage of food.

He however stated that he will continue monitoring closely and will make sure that the ministry responds swiftly if anything like that comes up.

Food shortage hit some SHSs

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country have been hit with food shortage.

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, said the schools affected are mostly found in the Eastern, Ashanti, Northern, and Volta regions.

Musah said if the situation is not remedied, it could affect the health of the students in the various affected schools.

