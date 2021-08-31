Some Senior High Schools hit by food shortage; GNAT cries for help

Some Senior High Schools in the country have been hit with food shortages.

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that says some Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country have been hit with food shortages.

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, said the schools affected are mostly found in the Eastern, Ashanti, Northern, and Volta regions.

Musah said if the situation is not remedied, it could affect the health of the students in the various affected schools.

Senior High Schools hit by food shortage - GNAT cries for help

Source: UGC

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, Musah said making the issue public was not intended to bring anybody down or to make the government unpopular but rather to get the attention of all key stakeholders, including the President and the sector minister to address the situation.

"We need to do something to help our children," Mr Musah noted, adding "We need to do something to ensure that these children pass and pass well," he said.

For him, the posture taken by some duty bearers that there is not food shortages affecting schools in the country will not help to address the situation, and that the issue needed to be addressed urgently.

He added that since the leadership of GNAT cannot compromise the health of students, it is doing everything possible to ensure that the schools have enough food supplies.

Source: Yen