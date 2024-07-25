KNUST's Electoral Commission has released the results and declared winners in the 2024 SRC elections

At the end of the highly contested race, some candidates emerged winners while others were kicked out of the competition

YEN.com.gh, in this article, has compiled a list of all the winners of the just-ended KNUST SRC elections

KNUST, one of Ghana's prestigious universities, has successfully conducted its 2024 general elections to elect new leaders to manage its affairs.

After a successful bid, some candidates lost their dream of leading the institution, while others were elected to lead the various SRC offices. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the candidates who won the elections.

SRC president

Eight strong men contested the KNUST SRC's president's office: Kane N Frances, Kofi Boakye, Odame Awal, Reginald Joojo, Elijah Dery, Isaac Oduro, Osei Asibe, and Gregory. It was a fierce contest, with Kane N Frances emerging as the winner.

He managed to amass 8890 votes from the electorates, with his close contender, Kofi Boakye, winning 8277 votes. Odame Awal came third with 1778 votes, followed by Reginald Joojo with 249 votes, Elijah Dery with 149 votes, Isaac Oduro with 119 votes, Osei Asibe with 109 votes, and Gregory, who secured the fewest votes with 51.

General Secretary's office

The office of the General Secretary was also highly contested by two strong, confident, and beautiful ladies: Samuella Opoku Agyemang, who secured 12,254 votes, equivalent to 57.4% of the total votes cast, and Kekeli Woelinam, who amassed 42.6% of the total votes cast.

Financial Secretary's office

Four vibrant candidates, Afoakwa Atta Junior, Nasir Abdul Jalil, Nutassey Beckley Hezekiah, and Appiah Kubi Joshua, also fiercely contested the KNUST Financial Secretary's office. At the end of the race, Appiah Kubi Joshua emerged as the winner with 7927 votes.

Women's Commissioner's (WOCOM) office

Three beautiful women contested the esteemed office of the WOCOM: Nana Yaa Aduakye, Ruby Tang and Mavis Anning. At the end of the race, Nana Yaa and Mavis Anning were kicked out, leaving Ruby Tang as the newly elected SRC WOCOM. She amassed 2,985 of the total votes cast.

Netizens react to victory of KNUST SRC elects

Netizens who thronged the post's comment section to announce the newly elected leaders expressed mixed reactions. While some congratulated the newly elected leaders, others were furious that despite students voting each year, there had been no improvement in students' lives.

@_xan_der wrote:

"Let’s hope for the best."

@Kobbyblack16 wrote:

"We have been voting for more than 2 years, but we haven’t seen any improvements in the school. Entertainment zero. tswwww."

@MandyMahama wrote:

"In election it is not the strong one who wins it is the one who wins that is strong."

KNUST SRC candidates share plans for students

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that candidates contesting for the SRC presidency of KNUST are wrapping up their campaigns as the elections draw closer.

In an X space conversation, the candidate shared their programmes and policies with the students to win their votes.

They made several promises, including increasing the data package, providing a 24-hour ambulance service, and reducing hostel accommodation prices.

