Kennedy Agyapong's son, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr, visited some Muslim communities in Accra on Monday, March 31, 2025

The former Assin Central MP's son, in a video, beamed with excitement as he donated numerous bags of rice to the Muslim community

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr's video to commend him for the thoughtful gesture

Controversial Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's son, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr, made a generous gesture towards the Muslim community on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The former Assin Central MP's son visited a few Muslim communities in Accra to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr festival with them.

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself donating numerous bags of rice to the Muslim community for their Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

In the video, the former Ghana Ambassador of Tourism and co-founder of the Afrofuture event beamed with excitement as he handed over the items and interacted with a Muslim man in front of a building.

In the caption of the video, Kennedy Takyi Agyapong Jnr wrote:

"#Richuncle Happy Monday. Back in #Accra to give back to my muslim brothers and sisters. Love ##EidMubark."

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong recently returned to Accra after embarking on a short trip with his father, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to the Ashanti Region.

The former MP of Assin Central visited the Adum PZ market on Saturday, March 29, 2025, to commiserate with the traders whose goods were destroyed by the fire incident that ravaged the area.

Kennedy Agyapong, who recently lost an $18 million defamation case filed against him by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a New Jersey court, donated GH₵100,000 cash (which was in two brown envelopes) and 200 streetlights to the victims of the unfortunate fire incident.

Below is the video of Kennedy Agyapong's son donating items to Muslims in Accra:

Kennedy Agyapong's son's donation stirs reactions

The video of Kennedy Agyapong's son, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr, donating the food items to the Muslim community in Accra as part of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians who thronged the comment section. Many commended him for his generous gesture.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jamal commented:

"Rich Uncle, May Allah bless your hustle and we in Tamale when is ours coming 😂❤️🥰?"

KaakyireKG wrote:

"May nature grant you peace always, BigKenny...🙏🙏🙏."

Nakans Baby commented:

"Allah bless you, rich uncle."

Kweci Falz said:

"God richly bless you."

Kennedy Agyapong's son flaunts his cold store

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kenneth Agyapong's son flaunted his cold store in a video he shared on TikTok.

The former Member of Parliament for Assin Central's son, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, marketed frozen meat in boxes that had been arranged in the cold store.

The video of Kenneth Takyi Agyapong flaunting his cold store garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

