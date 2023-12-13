Julianne Phillips full biography: Who is Bruce Springsteen's ex-wife?

Being the spouse of a famous personality can generate a lot of interest in your life. Fans are eager to know more about you because of your spouse's success. One such star is actress Julianne Phillips. Though divorced, her marriage to the American rock singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has led to an interest in her life. So what happened to her?

Julianne Phillips has made a name for herself as a successful model and actor. Aside from that, her status as Bruce Springsteen's first wife further increased her popularity. But after her divorce, she disappeared from the limelight, leaving many with endless questions.

Julianne Phillips' profile summary

Full name Julianne Phillips Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 1960 Age 63 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Ann Phillips Father William Phillips Siblings Five Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Bruce Springsteen School Lake Oswego High School College Brooks College Profession Model, actress Net worth $30 million

Julianne Phillips' biography

Julianne was born on 6 May 1960 in Evanston, Illinois, USA, to William Phillips, an insurance broker and executive and Ann Phillips, a homemaker. She was the youngest of six children and grew up in Portland, Oregon's Lake Oswego. How old is Julianne Phillips now? The actress is 63 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Julianne attended Lake Oswego High School before enrolling at Brooks College in Long Beach, California. As a teenager, she developed an interest in modelling before moving to New York City.

Career

Julianne began her career in modelling in the early 1980s, climbing the ranks to become one of the most sought-after names in the industry. She was featured on various magazine covers such as Vogue and Cosmopolitan and modelled for brands like Calvin Klein, Versace, and Chanel.

In 1982, the model moved to Los Angeles to expand her opportunities. After modelling for two years, Julianne landed her first acting role in a music video, If I'd Been the One, by 38 Special.

She also landed roles in films and TV shows, appearing in the 1984 made-for-TV movie His Mistress,' where she co-starred with Robert Urich.

Julianne Phillips' movies and TV shows

According to IMDb, the actress has 24 acting credits. Here are her films and TV shows:

Film /TV show Year His Mistress (TV movie) 1984 Summer Fantasy (TV movie) 1984 Odd Jobs 1986 Sweet Lies 1988 Seven Hours to Judgment 1988 Becky Culpepper 1989 Fletch Lives 1989 Skin Deep 1989 Danielle Hopkins 1990 Midnight Caller 1990 Sisters 1991–1996 Getting Up and Going Home 1992 The Only Way Out 1993 The Larry Sanders Show 1994 A Vow to Kill 1995 Original Sins 1995 Where's the Money, Noreen? 1995 Big Bully 1996 Hollywood Boulevard 1996 Colin Fitz Lives! 1997 Allie & Me 1997 Tidal Wave: No Escape 1997 Untitled Howie Mandel Project 2003

Julianne Phillips' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Julianne's net worth is estimated to be $30 million. Her source of wealth is her brief career as a model, acting, and the divorce settlement that saw her receive a reported $20 million.

Who is Julianne Phillips' partner?

As of 2023, Julianne Phillips is reportedly single. She was previously married to American singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen from May 1985 to March 1989. After her divorce, she had a high-profile relationship with Pierce Brosnan and later with Bryan Kestner. However, these relationships did not culminate in marriage.

Who are Julianne Phillips' children? The former model doesn't have children. However, her ex-husband, Bruce Springsteen, has three children with Patti Scialfa.

What happened to Julianne Phillips?

What is Julianne Phillips doing now? As of 2023, the former actress is retired and in her sixties. She stopped acting in 1997, maintaining a low profile since appearing on the biographical series Intímate Portrait in 2001 and with her co-stars of Sisters in a 2014 interview.

FAQs

Who is Julianne Phillips? She is an American model and actress. Where can I find recent pictures of Julianne Phillips? Fans can see recent images of Julianne Phillips on various online platforms, such as Getty Images, where her most recent photo is from 2019. What actress was Bruce Springsteen married to? Bruce Springsteen married actress Julianne Phillips from May 1985 to March 1989. Was Bruce Springsteen married when he met Patti Scialfa? Bruce Springsteen was married to Julianne Phillips when he met Patti Scialfa. What is Julianne Phillips known for? She is known for her modelling career and her role as Francesca "Frankie" Reed on the television drama series Sisters. She also gained attention as Bruce Springsteen's first wife. What is Julianne Phillips' relationship status? As of 2023, Julianne Phillips is reportedly single. Does Julianne Phillips have any children? No, the former actress does not have any children. What happened to Julianne Phillips after her divorce from Bruce Springsteen? After divorcing Bruce Springsteen, Julianne continued her acting career, retiring in 1997.

Julianne Phillips has generated interest from the public for her modelling and acting career. She is also famous for being the first wife of Bruce Springsteen. She is known for films and TV shows such as Sisters Fletch Lives, Skin Deep, and Tidal Wave: No Escape.

