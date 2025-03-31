Last Words Nigerian Boxer Reportedly Had With GBA Before His Death Disclosed

Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju tragically passed away after collapsing during a fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena

Before the bout, Olanrewaju was allegedly told the fight was pre-arranged for him to lose and he demanded an additional $500

Olanrewaju and his coach initially decided to leave, but after receiving a call from organizers, they reluctantly returned to fight

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In a devastating turn of events, Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju tragically lost his life after collapsing during a bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday night, and now a reported chilling pre-bout conversation and heated monetary disagreement between the late fighter and the organizers have been narrated.

Olanrewaju was competing against Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu, known as "Power,". His untimely death has left the boxing community in shock and raised serious concerns over the conduct and safety of boxing events, with Olanrewaju's coach speaking his opinion about the demise of the athlete.

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju collapsed and died dueing a bout in Accra against John Mbanugu on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Image credit: @AfricaFactsZone

Source: Twitter

The Fatal Incident: What Happened in the Ring?

The incident took place during a highly anticipated fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29. Olanrewaju, a boxer from Nigeria, was set to face Mbanugu, a fighter with a solid reputation in the Ghanaian boxing scene. The bout was part of Ghana's Professional Boxing League, an event that typically garners attention from boxing fans in the region.

However, the night took a tragic turn when Olanrewaju suddenly collapsed in the ring. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital. The boxing community and the public alike have been left in mourning, as the loss of a veteran athlete has cast a dark shadow over the sport.

A Dispute Before the Fight: The Weigh-In Controversy

Before the tragic events unfolded in the ring, a dispute had already arisen between the Nigerian boxer and the fight organizers. According to Mr. Oluremi Aboderin, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC), who spoke to Joy Sports, there were concerns raised during the weigh-in session before the fight.

It was revealed that Olanrewaju had been informed by the organizers that he was essentially brought in to lose the fight in a pre-arranged match-up.

''Segun said 'No, we have made an agreement before I left Nigeria. But if you want me to lose that means you must add to my boss - an extra amount must be paid.' They went back and forth until Friday, still discussing whether the additional payment would be made,'' Mr. Oluremi Aboderin explained.

Olanrewaju reportedly became upset when he learned that the outcome of the fight had been pre-determined. In response, he allegedly demanded an additional 500 USD to go along with the arrangement and lose the match willingly. According to the reports, the organizers were not willing to meet his demand for the extra payment, leading to a heated exchange between the boxer and the event organizers.

The dispute escalated to the point where Olanrewaju and his coach, disillusioned with the pre-arranged nature of the fight, decided to abandon the bout and head back to Nigeria. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when they received a call from the event organizers stating that the fight would continue as planned, but with the extra 500 USD payment. Despite their reservations, the Nigerian team ultimately agreed to go ahead with the fight, which tragically ended with Olanrewaju's death.

The Aftermath: Investigations and Questions Raised

The death of Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju has raised serious questions about the safety standards and ethics of boxing events in the region. There is growing concern over the practice of pre-arranged fights, which not only compromise the integrity of the sport but also put the health and safety of the fighters at risk.

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control and other stakeholders in the sport are calling for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Olanrewaju’s death.

Many have questioned the role of event organizers in this tragic event, particularly regarding the reported pre-arranged nature of the fight. The fact that Olanrewaju had reportedly been informed beforehand that he was expected to lose the match, and that the fight continued despite his protests, suggests a lack of proper oversight and a disregard for the well-being of the boxer.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) officially confirmed the death of Olanrewaju and expressed its condolences to his family and the Nigerian boxing community. The GBA also promised to cooperate fully with any investigations into the incident.

A Call for Change: Ensuring Safety in Boxing

Gabriel Olanrewaju’s tragic death is a stark reminder of the need for more stringent regulations and oversight in boxing, especially in Africa. Boxing authorities, both in Ghana and Nigeria, must work together to ensure that the safety of fighters is prioritized and that fights are conducted fairly and without manipulation, especially in Ghana, a country that has produced great boxers like Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu and many others.

There must be a comprehensive approach to regulating the sport, including ensuring that all fights are genuinely competitive and that boxers are not put in dangerous situations due to unethical practices.

The Ghana Boxing Authorithy confimed the death of Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju during a boxing bout in Accra against John Mbanugu on March 29, 2025. Image credit: @poweronline365

Source: Twitter

Additionally, it is imperative that boxing promoters, managers, and organizers adhere to a code of ethics that respects the dignity and safety of the athletes. Transparent weigh-ins, proper medical checks before and after fights, and accountability for pre-arranged matches are essential steps toward restoring the integrity of the sport.

Top Six African boxers to die from bouts

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the top six African boxers to lose their lives while fighting in the boxing ring, with the list including Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju and another Nigeria fighter Young Ali.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh