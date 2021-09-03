Daniel Danso Dankwah has been admitted as a Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana (ICAG)

After overcoming challenges and failures, Daniel Danso Dankwah has been admitted as a Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana (ICAG).

He obtained the feat after he ''started the Chartered Accountancy exams in November 2018 and completed it in November 2019 and became an Associate of the ICAG.

Dankwah recalls facing impediments in his pursuit to be a Chartered Accountant, as he recounted his journey to achieving the feat in a LinkedIn post.

Graduating from the University of Ghana

''This journey started in 2014 when I was enrolled into the University of Ghana Business School after high school as an Arts student of St. James Seminary & Senior High School.''

In 2018, I graduated from the University of Ghana Business School with a First Class in BSc Admin (Accounting).

After making himself proud with a degree from Ghana's premier university, Dankwah started his Chartered Accountancy exams.

''I started the Chartered Accountancy exams in November 2018, completed all the exams in November 2019 and became an Associate of the ICAG.

''On 26th March 2021, I was admitted as a Member of the Institute under the CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS ACT, 1963 (ACT 170), Section 4(1A) after meeting the practical experience and induction requirements,'' he said.

Despite the achievement, Dankwah mentioned that it is not so much about being a Chartered Accountant, but the impediments overcame.

''It is not so much about being a Chartered Accountant but the impediments I had to overcome, failures, self-doubt, frustration and the rest,'' he recalled.

