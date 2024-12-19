Lil Win has shared a video from the hospital indicating that he was not physically fit, sparking a wave of reactions on social media

In the video shared on the actor's TikTok page, he was on a hospital bed with a gloomy look on his face as he recorded himself

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed sympathy and concern for the actor as they tried to find out what was wrong with him

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has shared a video from a hospital bed, raising concerns about his health.

The video, posted on his TikTok page, showed the actor lying on a hospital bed with an intravenous drip attached to his hand. A plaster was visible on the back of his hand, and his expression appeared gloomy.

Fans quickly reacted to the video, rushing to the comments section with messages of sympathy and concern. Many enquired about his condition and wished him a quick recovery.

This is not the first time Lil Win has ended up in the hospital this year. In earlier parts of the year, the actor was involved in a grisly car accident that led to him being hospitalised.

Ghanaians show concern for Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Peace Angel said:

"May the Almighty God heal you in Jesus might name, Amen."

OBAAPA AFIA 26 wrote:

"May the Almighty God heal u in Jesus name🙏."

Bro Ahmed Kwarteng said:

"ADOM NYAME PLEASE HEAL OUR LEGEND FOR US. MY BROTHER HAVE A SPEEDY RECOVERY. ADOM OOOOOO."

beautytekpor commented:

"Bro our body is a temple of God. So no matter what, no sickness can stand it, get well soon."

Abenakay said:

"Speedy recovery bro."

Efiewura actress passes on

In more sad news in the Kumawood space, one of the most loved Ghanaian actresses from the series Efiewura passed away.

According to information chanced upon by YEN.com.gh, Little Mercy Smith, a.k.a. Benyiwa, who was one of the main characters in the popular show, passed away due to an illness.

The news triggered sad reactions from social media users who were saddened by the tragic news.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

