A video of a Wesley Girls NSMQ contestant speaking after her school advanced to the semi-final stage is trending

Maame Yaa Osani Ampere has expressed optimism that her school will emerge victorious in the semi-final stage

Many people who reacted to the video have commended Wesley Girls for advancing to the next stage

A member of the Wesley Girls' High School National Science and Maths Quiz team spoke after she helped the school qualify for the competition's semi-finals.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Joy News's Facebook page, Maame Yaa Osani Ampere expressed gratitude to God for her school's success in the quarter-final round.

She confessed that the turning point of the nail-biting quarter-final clash was when St Peter's SHS took the lead in the fifth round.

"Well, at that point, it was all or nothing. There was no way we were going home without a victory, and I knew we had to do everything possible to win."

As the only girls' school remaining in the competition, Maame Yaa expressed confidence that Wesley Girls' High School would come out on top in their semi-final contest.

"Expect excellent results becuase that is what our school is known for"

Wesley Girls' High School will now face Ghana National College and St Augustine's College in the semi-finals.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 400 likes and 15 comments.

Ghanaians commend Wesley Girls High Schools

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video praised Wesley Girls, with many wishing them the best of luck.

Fred Marko commented

"They always include God in everything including their speeches."

Des Nuttal Nartey reacted:

"They believe in God."

Rebecca Sam added:

"Congratulations the girls took the boys to the football pitch."

Fred Marko reacted:

"I will entreat mfanstiman and holy child to sit up for us."

St John's students lament over NSMQ exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a St. John's School student was disappointed after his school exited the quarter-final stage of the ongoing NSMQ.

In a video, the student admitted that his school had underestimated Tamale Senior High School going into the contest.

He confessed that attention was given to Accra Academy because of the general feeling that the capital city school posed the most significant threat.

