A relative of one of the victims of the East Legon accident has questioned the credibility of Bishop Salifu Amoako

Following the court ruling on his son's case, the grandparents of the victims of the accident have condemned him

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed and expressed mixed views in the comments section of the post

Grandparents of the East Legon accident victims have questioned Bishop Salifu Amoako's status as a pastor.

This is after the Family and Juvenile court in Accra sentenced the teen to a six-month sentence at the Correctional Centre.

Reacting to the sentence, the aggrieved relatives expressed displeasure over some events during the young boy's trial.

Their utmost concern was about Salifu Amoako's remarks before and after the accident.

They expressed concern over the renowned preacher's claim that he drives without a licence and also his comment his son had not 'pointed a gun' at anyone.

The women were disappointed and questioned if a true man of God would make such utterances, especially during that period when he and his family had put others at risk.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with relatives of accident victim

Netizens who saw the video of the relatives venting were heartbroken. Many sympathised with them while expressing their views in the comments section.

@osei_dennis100 wrote:

"You see that last statement of the woman.Its more powerful than anything.May God rest their souls."

@eii_braakofi wrote:

"2 beautiful little girls killed and the lives of 2 different families destroyed for life. And Salifu Amoako’s son gets to walk away with a slap on the wrist. May God be the judge."

@KwandaMubarak wrote:

"De family of de late girls shud appeal de sentence nd judgement even to de Supreme Court to get thru justice."

@KingKhalikhali wrote:

"Eii Charley.. Those last words the woman said isn’t something to joke about oo.. And with the tone she used also."

Salifu Amoako and wife fined

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra had fined Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako.

This is after their son was involved in an accident which claimed the lives of two teenage girls at East Legon earlier this year.

The parents have been slapped with a fine for failing to control their son, according to the juvenile court's recent judgement.

