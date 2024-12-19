Explore Taylor Tomlinson's net worth and her comedy career

Taylor Tomlinson is an American iconic stand-up comedian known for her Netflix comedy specials Quarter-Life Crisis and Look At You. She is also a television host, actress, producer, writer, and social media influencer. Thanks to her career, the comedian has amassed a sizeable fortune. Discover all you need to know about Taylor Tomlinson's net worth.

Taylor arrives at the Fall Schedule Celebration in California (L). She attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City (R). Photo: Steve Granitz, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taylor Tomlinson's net worth has grown over the years due to her determination in her comedy career. She started her stand-up comedy career at age 16, performing mainly for church congregations, school venues, and coffee shops. After appearing on Last Comic Standing, she landed her first higher-profile gig in 2015.

Taylor Tomlinson's profile summary

Full name Taylor Elyse Tomlinson Gender Female Date of birth 4 November 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Orange County, California, United States Current residence Temecula, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Eric Tomlinson Mother Angela Browning Tomlinson Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Temecula Valley High School, California Polytechnic State University, Palomar College, California State University San Marcos Profession Stand-up comedian, television host, actress, producer, writer, social media influencer Net worth $5 million—$8 million Instagram @taylortomlinson TikTok @taylortomlinsoncomedy Facebook @TaylorTomlinsonComedy

What is Taylor Tomlinson's net worth?

The American comedian is undoubtedly rich and has amassed significant wealth over the years. According to Sportskeeda and Medium, her net worth is alleged to be between $5 million and $8 million as of 2025. Taylor has amassed her fortune mainly through her career as a stand-up comedian and television host.

Five facts about Taylor Tomlinson. Photo: Todd Owyoung/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taylor Tomlinson's career

Tomlinson is a legendary stand-up comedian, television host, actress, producer, writer, and social media star. Taylor has been in the entertainment industry since she was a teenager. Below is a summary of her professional journey:

Comedy and television hosting

Taylor is a comedian and TV host famous for her stand-ups, which combine commentary on contemporary sexuality and dating with personal reflections on mental health, therapy, and mortality. She was introduced to the comedy world in the late 2000s after enrolling in a stand-up class at a local church.

She then started performing mainly for church congregations, school venues, and coffee shops. The Orange County native's rise to stardom in the comedy industry began in 2015 when she appeared on a reality TV competition for stand-up comedians, Last Comic Standing.

Taylor has since endeared herself to a global audience through her exemplary performances in comedy TV series and talk shows. They include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Drew Barrymore Show, After Midnight, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Taylor Tomlinson's Netflix comedy specials

How many Netflix specials does Taylor Tomlinson have? Taylor has released three Netflix stand-up specials. The American stand-up comedian made her stand-up debut on Netflix in 2018 during the set on The Comedy Lineup.

She later released her first Netflix special, Quarter-Life Crisis, in 2020. Taylor's second Netflix special, Look At You, premiered in 2022. Her newest special on the streaming platform, Have It All, arrived in February 2024.

Acting, production, and writing

What has Taylor Tomlinson acted in? According to her IMDb profile, Tomlinson has four acting credits. She has starred in projects like Playlist, New Couple Gets Quarantined, Globe Thotting with Chelsea Frank, and American Dad!

AFTER MIDNIGHT airing with host Taylor Tomlinson. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

The Hollywood actress is also a producer. Her production credits include Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis, New Couple Gets Quarantined, and After Midnight.

Besides acting and production, Tomlinson is also a writer. Taylor's first screenwriter role was in the 2015 comedy TV series Last Comic Standing. The screenwriter has since written six other TV specials and TV series, including The Comedy Lineup, Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis, and Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You.

Social media influencing

The famous comedian has also amassed a huge following across various social media platforms. She is famous for her pranks and short comedy sketches, which many enjoy, particularly on TikTok. As of this writing, Tomlinson has approximately 3 million followers on her TikTok page.

Taylor also uploads her content on her Instagram and Facebook accounts, which have approximately 2 million and 1.9 million followers, respectively.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Tomlinson? She is a stand-up comedian, television host, actress, producer, writer, and social media influencer. Taylor rose to stardom for her Netflix comedy specials Quarter-Life Crisis and Look At You. What is Taylor Tomlinson's age? The American stand-up comedian is 31 years old, having been born on 4 November 1993. Who are Taylor Tomlinson's parents? Her parents are Angela Browning and Eric Tomlinson. Does Taylor Tomlinson have siblings? Yes, she has three younger siblings, Drea, Page, and Brinn Tomlinson. What is Taylor Tomlinson's net worth in 2024? It is alleged to be between $5 million and $8 million. Did Taylor Tomlinson attend college? Taylor attended three colleges: California Polytechnic State University, Palomar College, and California State University San Marcos. What is Taylor Tomlinson's height? The American TV host is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Taylor Tomlinson's net worth has grown tremendously thanks to her notable achievements in the entertainment industry. She first gained prominence in 2015 after appearing on Last Comic Standing, a reality TV competition for stand-up comedians.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Michael Oher's net worth. Michael is a former football player from the United States. He played offensive tackle in the National Football League (NFL).

Michael Oher began his football career in high school. He later played eight seasons in the NFL, most of which he spent with the Baltimore Ravens. Check out this article for more details about his wealth.

Source: YEN.com.gh