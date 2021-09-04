A Ghanaian man appears to have learnt his lesson the hard way after being called out by a lady for peeing in the middle of the highway

In the video, the woman is heard saying individual attitudes like this are the reasons why the country still struggles

Netizens who saw the video appeared to have mixed opinions about that statement

A recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook handle called Nyarko II has a Ghanaian lady calling out a male driver in public for urinating right in the middle of the highway.

The woman was heard saying actions like this are the reason why the country is not progressing.

She also mentioned that she will make sure the driver gets arrested.

The driver however admitted he is wrong and continuously pleaded to be forgiven.

The exact location of the incident was not revealed.

Ghanaians who saw this took to the comments section to share their opinions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of them below;

Lawrencia Nyarko commented:

guy what you did Is Very stupid thing after they will insult the president

Chapman Dodd replied:

If the country was fix with free public bathroom by side of roads and these things wouldn’t happen till then. the attitudes will not change on this

Ayrakwa Ayape Richard:

Nonsense there, Who could have urinated there if the country was fixed? He is doing the best way of fixing himself.....I wonder the crazy understanding and difficulty with some people,especially today’s leadership,mere presenting of standards for all to be reinforced?

Frederick Kirk Nana Boateng:

They should leave the poor driver alone. How many rest stop has the government built on the highways for motorists?

Braimah Atiine said:

What wrong has he committed, if the country was fixed will he have urinated there.

From Job Poadi Bibom:

Guess who are arresting him, Ghana police, funny, it will end in bribe taking.

Max Maxwell commented:

When they say fix your attitude first those idiots won't understand what kind of nonsense is this?

Watch the video below:

