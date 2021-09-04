An unidentified Ghanaian doctor has been reported to have chosen watching a Manchester United football match over attending to sick children at the hospital

The post shared by one Wisdom Ekui who also had a sick child has since gathered many reactions from netizens

Kwesi Yanney commented: "Please report this as soon as possible, don't say me de b3ma Nyame. Please report that dude."

A Ghanaian man by the name of Wisdom Ekui has recently taken to social media to narrate a disappointing encounter he had with a doctor.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook handle, Wisdom revealed that a doctor decided to choose to watch Manchester United football match over attending to sick children.

Narrating the incident, Wisdom said he and his wife have a one-month-old baby who was sick and they came to see the doctor.

After waiting in queue for a long time without being attended to, Wisdom decided to find out the reason for the delay.

Ghanaian Children's Doctor Ask Parents with Sick Children to Wait Whilst he Watches Manchester United Match Source: Wisdom Ekui

Source: Facebook

He peeped through the window of the doctor's office only to find him choosing pleasure and entertainment during working hours at the expense of sick babies.

Netizens who saw the post headed to the comments section to voice their opinions.

A few of them have been listed below;

From Kwesi Yanney:

Please report this as soon as possible, don't say me de b3ma Nyame. Please report that dude.

Beatrice Naa Korkor commmented:

He will misdiagnose someone and cause death and nothing will be done to him. He's not even reading what's on patient's file.

Crosby Blay replied:

Wizzy, I think you should not allow this to slide. Write to the District/Regional Health Director and report the conduct of the Doctor and the hospital to the authorities. Journalists should also take keen interest in the matter and do the necessary follow ups. This is so unprofessional

From Eric Kwame:

Masa mention the name of the hospital n the doctor so that we can stay away from such facilities.

William Ekufful commented:

if you can't mention the name of the hospital then there is no need to post this video here. And do you really work with tv3?

Survivor Gh said:

If you can't mention the hospital then you have the same attitude as the doc. If you really care for others you'll go on to do the needful

Zenabu Bawa replied:

My heart bleeds for Africa. He can't do this here. He should be fired immediately, but who is going to fire him. They are all corrupt.

Watch the video below

Source: Yen