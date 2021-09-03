A man in the United Kingdom has caused a commotion on social media after he showcased the foodstuffs sent to him by his school

According to him, the foodstuffs were meant to cushion the effects of the pandemic just as he went on 10 days quarantine

Many have seized the opportunity to slam the government for not giving adequate attention to university students in the country

A man has posted online the food items his United Kingdom school gave him, sparking debate on social media.

The man said he was given the food items to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said the foodstuff is to cushion the effect of Coronavirus Photo Credit: @instablog9ja, @onyedikaAnambra

The UK-based student also revealed that it was to help him as he went into quarantine for 10 days.

Photos of the food items were shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

Packaged snacks dominated the food items. Fruits such as apples and cucumbers were also spotted among the items.

Mixed reactions trail the post

@symplychi_oma remarked:

"Nigerian Government left the group chat , blocked admin , called out the admin in person and strangled him to death

"Na only corruption Dey this country ..no form of sympathy at all ❌"

@blinxcavalli commented:

"Nigerian universities too are trying abeg. They gift their students with COs and extra years to help cushion effect of Buhari's pandemic."

@dr.jorsh wrote:

"But you have paid for all these already na, they're just giving you what you paid for. UK fees no be here."

@retofoodsng said:

"Nigeria schools reported the account and left group chat. Nigerian government will do you strong thing and still pretend as if they don't know you're suffering."

Student in UK helps his Oyinbo friends to native attires

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a student in the UK had helped his white friends to native wears.

Gift Odoh shared on his LinkedIn wall that his British friends got to understand that the media portrayal of Nigerians was actually different from reality.

Gift had mentioned to his white friends he had some cultural attires with him. And his colleagues at Nottingham University, UK wanted to try them out and they did as can be seen in pictures he showcased.

He wrote:

"Very often, my friends ask about Nigeria and our rich culture. So one evening, I casually said to my friends, I have some cultural attires from Nigeria, and they immediately wanted to try them. Funny story, I almost forgot, and they reminded me about the dresses as they were looking forward to it. I think they rocked it pretty well!"

