A surveillance camera has captured the moments a man drove to an apartment at Roman Ridge in Accra to allegedly steal a 55 inch smart TV and laptop.

In a clip seen on the Facebook page of Caleb Kudah, a Citi FM/TV journalist, he disclosed that the suspect drove in on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 11:19 am and tampered with the CCTV camera before making away with the properties.

According to Kudah, the suspect reportedly returned with an accomplice to steal from the house at the same time, whilst residents were at work.

The suspects have been reported to the Kotobabi Police Station and law enforcement personnel are on a manhunt to capture them.

Recounting the theft incident on his Facebook page, Kudah asked for help in finding the thieves. He wrote:

''Please help find and report a thief! He drove in on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 11:19 am, tampered with the CCTV camera and made away with a 55 inch smart TV and a laptop at an apartment in Roman Ridge, opposite The Institute of Engineer's Center, popularly called the Engineers Center,'' he recounted.

He continued:

''While Police at Kotobabi are on a manhunt for him, he is reported to have returned to do more stealing with an accomplice exactly a week later at the same time when residents were mostly at work.

''They were seen this time, so they ‘took to their heels. Please, share this. Also, be on guard. These guys are unrelenting. They can be brutal too.''

