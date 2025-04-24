President Mahama received a loud response during his entrance at the national launch of the Free Sanitary Pad for Girls in School initiative

A female high school student, in a video, screamed for joy after she shook the president's hand at the event

The female student stated that she would not clean her hands after shaking President John Dramani Mahama's hands

President John Dramani Mahama received a rousing reception during his entrance at the national launch of the Free Sanitary Pad for Girls in School initiative at the Salvation Army Cluster of Schools in Accra on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

High school student excites after shaking President John Dramani Mahama’s hands. Photo source: @the1957news

The President, accompanied by his security detail and the Member of Parliament for Tamale South and Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, exchanged pleasantries with important guests, teachers, and students from numerous high schools in the Greater Accra region.

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection and Member of Parliament for the Krowor constituency, Honourable Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, was also present at the launch of the government initiative.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, President John Dramani Mahama was spotted shaking hands with the students who had gathered under a canopy in anticipation of the president's arrival.

A female high school student screamed for joy after she shook President Mahama's hand. She excitedly jumped in the air and celebrated the opportunity of meeting the country's leader for the first time.

President John Dramani Mahama participates in a voter's registration process at a polling station. Photo source: @officialjdmahama

The student, waving her hand in the air in front of her teacher, stated that she would not clean her hands after shaking President John Dramani Mahama's hands at the national launch of the Free Sanitary Pad for Girls in School initiative event.

The event was part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s efforts to reduce school absenteeism among adolescent girls struggling to afford sanitary pads and promote more girl-child education in the country.

President John Dramani Mahama spoke at the event and explained that the initiative was aimed at ensuring that no girl’s education was disrupted due to a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products.

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection partnered with the Ministry of Education to launch the Free Sanitary Pad for Girls in School initiative at the Salvation Army Cluster of Schools in Accra.

Below is the video of the high school expressing excitement after shaking President Mahama's hands:

Mahama, Akufo-Addo shake hands at ECOWAS event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama and Akufo-Addo shook hands during their encounter at the launch of the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration event in Accra on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

In a video, the two notable political figures beamed with smiles as they had a little interaction before President Mahama left the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The video of Mahama and Akufo-Addo shaking hands at the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration event launch garnered mixed reactions on social media.

