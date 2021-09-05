Evangelist Patricia Asiedu showcased a brand new Lexus whip she bought from outside Ghana

She captured the moment some young mechanics were fixing and tightening components of the newly arrived luxury vehicle at her mansion

The former fetish priestess flexed her wealth as she delivered the video showing other cars parked inside her mansion

Former fetish priestess turned evangelist Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedu, has flexed her wealth after purchasing a brand new Lexus whip.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the outspoken media owner shows off her new luxury car whilst some young mechanics were fixing and tightening some components of the newly arrived vehicle, parked in her mansion.

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, as she prefers to be called following her recent rebirth, owned her bragging rights, saying that when one buys a brand new car from outside the nation, and it arrives with all the components assembled, then it's fake.

The outspoken evangelist went on to get one of the mechanics to confirm her remarks.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Nana Agradaa was convicted for operating a TV station without license contrary to section 110 of the Electronic transaction act 2008, act 772 by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh also convicted Nana Agradaa for charlatanic advertisement (sika gari) contrary to section 137 of the criminal offences Act, 1960.

The conviction followed a guilty plea by Nana Agradaa, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

The court, therefore, sentenced her to a fine of 3,000 penalty units (GHs36,000) on the count of operating a TV station without a license, in default, she will serve a three-year jail term in hard labour.

