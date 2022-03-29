Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, was reported to have passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022

The veteran actor's family, through one of his sons, Ezra Adjeteyfio, has confirmed the news of his passing

Speaking in an interview, Ezra Adjeteyfio revealed that the likely cause of his father's death as diabetes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known for his role as TT in the hit Taxi Driver TV series, has passed away.

Adjeteyfio died on Friday, April 8, 2022. The initial reports suggested that his death might have been caused by heart failure.

The family of the veteran actor has confirmed the news of TT's passing and indicated the the root cause of his death.

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has passed away Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

TT's son reveals cause of his father's death

According to one of his sons, Ezra Adjeteyfio, their father's might have likely happened as a result of diabetes complications.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In a report on Graphic Showbiz, Ezra revealed that his father been suffering from both hypertension and diabetes. He added that he suspected the diabetes caused it bcause that was proving difficult to manage.

“My dad has been battling hypertension and diabetes but it was the diabetes that was really worrying him so I believe that might have been the cause of his death," he is quoted to have said.

Ezra further revealed that he found his father unconscious in bed this morning. But he was pronounced dead upon arrival after they rushed him to the Shai Osudoku District Hospital at Dodowa.

TT was 68 years

Contrary to reports and information on the internet that TT was born in 1948 and was thus 74 years, Ezra Adjeteyfio disclosed that his father was not yet in his 70s.

According to him, the veteran actor attained the age of 68 before his passing.

Audio of TT begging for leftover food leaks after he received GHC50k from Bawumia

The death of Adjeteyfio comes Some months after an audio of a voice believed to be the actor found its way onto social media.

In the audio making rounds online, the actor was heard asking one MzGee to spare him some leftovers from her kitchen.

He stated his reason for asking for the food as neglect and the fact that he had invested all the monies he recently received from benevolent people.

Source: YEN.com.gh