Psalm Adjeteyfio: TT's Family Reveals Cause Of His Death: It Was Really Worrying Him
- Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, was reported to have passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022
- The veteran actor's family, through one of his sons, Ezra Adjeteyfio, has confirmed the news of his passing
- Speaking in an interview, Ezra Adjeteyfio revealed that the likely cause of his father's death as diabetes
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known for his role as TT in the hit Taxi Driver TV series, has passed away.
Adjeteyfio died on Friday, April 8, 2022. The initial reports suggested that his death might have been caused by heart failure.
The family of the veteran actor has confirmed the news of TT's passing and indicated the the root cause of his death.
TT's son reveals cause of his father's death
According to one of his sons, Ezra Adjeteyfio, their father's might have likely happened as a result of diabetes complications.
I couldn't believe he was dead - TT's son sadly narrates how he found the veteran actor's lifeless body
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
In a report on Graphic Showbiz, Ezra revealed that his father been suffering from both hypertension and diabetes. He added that he suspected the diabetes caused it bcause that was proving difficult to manage.
“My dad has been battling hypertension and diabetes but it was the diabetes that was really worrying him so I believe that might have been the cause of his death," he is quoted to have said.
Ezra further revealed that he found his father unconscious in bed this morning. But he was pronounced dead upon arrival after they rushed him to the Shai Osudoku District Hospital at Dodowa.
TT was 68 years
Contrary to reports and information on the internet that TT was born in 1948 and was thus 74 years, Ezra Adjeteyfio disclosed that his father was not yet in his 70s.
According to him, the veteran actor attained the age of 68 before his passing.
Audio of TT begging for leftover food leaks after he received GHC50k from Bawumia
The death of Adjeteyfio comes Some months after an audio of a voice believed to be the actor found its way onto social media.
In the audio making rounds online, the actor was heard asking one MzGee to spare him some leftovers from her kitchen.
He stated his reason for asking for the food as neglect and the fact that he had invested all the monies he recently received from benevolent people.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh