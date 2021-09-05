Abena Korkor uploaded a video showing off her natural beauty whilst twerking

The bold media personally flexed her confidence like the queen she is

Two weeks ago, Korkor delivered stunning photos modelling in a beautiful long gown

Her fans and followers have commented under the eye-catching visuals

Nana Abena Korkor Addo has given a twerking masterclass as she dances in a twerkalicious new video uploaded on her Instagram page.

The Ghanaian media personality waves her bum in the air and waist around in the video that appeared on her social media on Saturday, September 4.

Abena Korkor looked amazing in her casual shirt dress whilst twerking in front of a mirror.

I Love You: Abena Korkor Shakes the Internet with Wild Video; Causes Fresh Boys to Profess Love for Her Image: Abena Korkor

Source: Instagram

Watch the videos below:

Two weeks ago, the former TV3 presenter made a big splash with a gallery of snaps on her Instagram page.

Abena Korkor made a bold fashion statement as she delivered words of affirmations such as ''fearless'', ''bold'', and ''Aquarius Queen''.

See the photos below:

1. Abena Korkor dominates her space in the photo.

2. Ghanaian TV show host beams with smiles.

3. Fearless Abena Korkor glows in a flowing gown.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, sent her fans into a frenzy with a steamy video as she expressed confidence in her plus-size body in a swimming pool.

The former TV3 presenter was feeling herself as she went about striding and flexing her girt in the swimming pool, garnering the attention of other pleasure seekers.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, the body positivity advocate wore a hot swimwear as she brandished her plus-size figure.

