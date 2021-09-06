Man Enters Ocean, Feeds Animal With Bottle Like Its Human Baby, Photos Go Viral

Many people on Instagram found the photos of a man nursing a baby dolphin inside a beach an amazing sight

It should be noted that the dolphin was seen in an ocean in a situation that shows it was just given birth to

Since its rescue by an animal care organisation, the outfit has been nursing the animal to maturity and health

Photos showing a baby dolphin being nursed by a man with a feeding bottle have stirred reactions on Instagram.

According to @travelphotopgrahaerig, the animal was found near a beach at Montevideo city in Uruguay.

Many people said the sight of the man feeding the animal is so cute. Photo source: @discoverocean

He was comfortable with the animal

Some of the snaps show the man playing with the dolphin after feeding it. In another picture, he carried the animal as if it were a baby.

A rescue organisation got involved in ensuring the welfare of the aquatic animal and they have been keeping it ever since.

Many people who reacted to the photos said that they capture the true meaning of humanity and how man should be kind to nature.

This is so cute

The post has gathered tens of comments on the platform at the time of writing this report.

wendybeyda said:

"Thank you to the people who rescued this baby!"

arnavaz_sm said:

"Ever sooooo cute."

nazee7244444 said:

"So amezing people wel done."

kerryrecordart said:

"This is so nice. So cute!!!"

A Nigerian man saved a turtle

Meanwhile, YEN.om.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Aderemi Adegbite, saved a turtle from people who were trying to hack it and make the animal food.

Taking to his Facebook page on Thursday, August 19, the man revealed that he rescued the turtle from people in Iwaya/Makoko area of Lagos state.

Aderemi added that he will be donating the turtle to any aqua concern organisation as he gave its measurement as 80.1 by 60.96 centimetres.

The man, therefore, called for anybody who may be able to provide him with a contact of such an organisation, saying that he does not know where to keep the animal for days.

