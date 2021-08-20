A kind man, Aderemi Adegbite, has come to the rescue of a giant turtle and he is in serious need of where to keep it

Aderemi said that people were about to kill it for a meal when he swung into action and got the animal from them

Many who reacted to photos and a video of the animal said that the turtle needs to be returned to the water as soon as possible

A man, Aderemi Adegbite, has saved a turtle from people who were trying to hack it and make the animal food.

Taking to his Facebook page on Thursday, August 19, the man revealed that he rescued the turtle from people in Iwaya/Makoko area of Lagos state.

People said the turtle needs water to survive. Photo source: Aderemi Adegbite

Source: UGC

He needs where to keep it

Aderemi added that he will be donating the turtle to any aqua concern organization as he gave its measurement as 80.1 by 60.96 centimeters.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The man, therefore, called for anybody who may be able to provide him with a contact of such an organization, saying that he does not know where to keep the animal for days.

The kind man attached photos and a video showing the turtle as people took to his comment section with various reactions.

See his post below:

The animal needs water

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Pat Ola Gbenga said:

"For the time being put it in water to prevent him from dehydration. It is a turtle not tortoise."

Abdulrazaq Awofeso said:

"Turtle, in the mean time try put it in a water tank or bowl otherwise it might die. I would suggest Lekki conservation centre or Lufasi Nature Park after sangotedo but dem fit even charge you on top."

Andrea Ruf said:

"Remi Dear, others said it already, water!! But careful as the shell is injured, it should not led to an infection. So, in case it needs salt water careful with the wound! Change the water steadily, they use it to drink, pee."

Godfrey Williams-Okorodus said:

"It’s a turtle and needs to be returned to the ocean,because it’s a sea creature the weight of the animal will crush its lungs if it’s on land."

A puppy and a tortoise

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a funny video of a tortoise and a puppy that surfaced online showed that animals sometimes behave like humans.

In the clip, the two animals moved a football around in the garden as they created an avenue for entertainment for each other.

The dog which seemed to have an upper hand than the tortoise in moving around with the ball much faster came down to the pace of its pal.

Source: Yen