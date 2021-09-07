Amazing Ghanaian children have been able to put up a masterpiece performance of Sarkodie's popular song "I'll' be there"

The school children who were recorded in a classroom were able to deliver both the musical lyrics and the rap masterfully

Many Ghanaians have been sharing their amazing thoughts on the video

A group of talented young Ghanaian children has created a heartwarming music video of famous Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's hit song "I'll be there".

The video that has gathered numerous reactions after it was shared on Pulse Ghana, saw the children sit in a small classroom as they delivered the masterpiece that appears to have been well-rehearsed.

The performance comprised a beautiful song 'ministration' by the backup singers which was stunningly followed by the different rap verses in the music from two young boys in front.

Talented Ghanaian kids remake Sarkodie's "I'll be there" song in heartwarming video Credit: @Pulse Ghana

After watching the heartwarming video, a lot of Ghanaian social media users could not stop themselves from pouring out equally beautiful comments.

Below were some interesting ones that were gathered by YEN.com.gh

Maame Afiba who was able to identify one of the students said:

Bismarck my boy,talent school is the best

David Chidi G mentioned his favourite among all the children

The gyal with white cape gat the flow and enjoys the vibe most

Smith Stiles also commented

Well done but I will love to see the kid who was making "yeh" sound

Douglas Kumordzi could not stop himself from mentioned how amazing it was

Wonderful Jesus

