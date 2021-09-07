Talented Ghanaian kids remake Sarkodie's "I'll be there" song in heartwarming video
- Amazing Ghanaian children have been able to put up a masterpiece performance of Sarkodie's popular song "I'll' be there"
- The school children who were recorded in a classroom were able to deliver both the musical lyrics and the rap masterfully
- Many Ghanaians have been sharing their amazing thoughts on the video
A group of talented young Ghanaian children has created a heartwarming music video of famous Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's hit song "I'll be there".
The video that has gathered numerous reactions after it was shared on Pulse Ghana, saw the children sit in a small classroom as they delivered the masterpiece that appears to have been well-rehearsed.
The performance comprised a beautiful song 'ministration' by the backup singers which was stunningly followed by the different rap verses in the music from two young boys in front.
After watching the heartwarming video, a lot of Ghanaian social media users could not stop themselves from pouring out equally beautiful comments.
Below were some interesting ones that were gathered by YEN.com.gh
Maame Afiba who was able to identify one of the students said:
Bismarck my boy,talent school is the best
David Chidi G mentioned his favourite among all the children
The gyal with white cape gat the flow and enjoys the vibe most
Smith Stiles also commented
Well done but I will love to see the kid who was making "yeh" sound
Douglas Kumordzi could not stop himself from mentioned how amazing it was
Wonderful Jesus
