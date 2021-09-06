Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has been seen in a video speaking about Guinea

The famous Ghanaian prophet said he saw that there was going to be some unrest in Guinea, following their election

Guinea is currently undergoing some political upheaval, following a military takeover

The General overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has been spotted in a video prophesying about unrests in African country, Guinea.

While speaking in what looked like one of his church services on October 25, 2020, the man of God indicated that he saw some sort of political unrest in Guinea.

According to him, the nation of Guinea was going to be thrown into a state of confusion after the country's general election.

Video of Nigel Gaisie prophesying doom over Guinea pop up following coup. Source: Instagram/dailycelebritiesdotcom

Source: Facebook

He said the president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, was going to win the election but there would be some issues afterwards.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Prophet Nigel Gaisie even mentioned the president of Guinea's name and said that was the name he saw in the realms of the spirit.

The man of God said he saw this prophecy about Guinea and mentioned it for the first time in March going on to April 2020.

The leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel even added that he was seeing similar political unrest in Ivory Coast.

According to him, the elections in Ivory Coast was going to be rigged and it would cause some issues in the West African country.

"Guinea, Guinea, Guinea...the current president would win and when this happens, there would be some unrest", the man of God said.

Meanwhile, a rather livid newly-married man has vented his anger on some 30 invited guests to his wedding who did not show up and also gave no explanation for their action.

In a new video making rounds online, the recently married man was calling out the people who did not make it to the wedding and said they all owed him $200 each.

According to him, he paid $200 approximately GHC1200, to an event hub for each of the 250 guests that were invited.

Source: Yen