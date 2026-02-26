Popular Nsein SHS girl Richlove Oduro, who went viral years ago for her comments, is once again trending

This comes after announcing in a new social media post that she is now a professional photographer

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated the young lady

Richlove Oduro, the Nsein Senior High School student who rose to fame for her controversial remarks about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), is making strides after senior high school.

This follows a TikTok post on February 25, 2026, announcing she was now a professional photographer.

Richlove Oduro, a popular Nsein SHS graduate, announces she is now a photographer. Image source: High School Africa/TikTok, @richlove.oduro/TikTok

Source: UGC

Buttressing her claim, the 51-second video showed Richlove Oduro introducing herself, standing next to a young man whom she said was her client, about to have his photos taken.

"Hello, my name is Richlove Ewurama Oduro. As you already know me, currently I am into photography, and this is my client. So I would like you to join me as I take my shoot", she said smiling broadly.

The video then showed her getting to work as she exuded a lot of confidence at the location of the photo shoot.

The way Richlove handled the camera, judging from her firm grip, posture, and movement while adjusting or panning, made it evident that she was skilled and professional in photography.

Another post showed photos she had taken of clients, as she officially announced her decision to become a professional photographer.

The Popular Nsein SHS graduate, Richlove Oduro, who rose to fame over her remarks about NSMQ, is now a photographer. Photo credit: @HSA/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The post, which had gained over 20,000 views with more than 80 comments, was captioned:

"To all those asking, this is me. I’m now a professional photographer," she wrote.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens praise Richlove for turning to photography

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were delighted over the announcement that Richlove Oduro is now a professional photographer. Others also vowed to patronise her service.

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"Congrats, Richlove, you have transformed massively, and since you shot this video at the University of Cape Coast, I am sure you are now a student there. We miss your interesting discourse on Ghana's educational system. Students like you are what this country needs, not the ones who go around beating other students during inter-schools athletics."

Alfred opined:

"I’m booking you the whole 2026… how much?"

JOSACH wrote:

"Turn off the flash and enjoy the power of natural light."

JAG PHOTOGRAPHY indicated:

"Where the flash light dey show de3… original photo paaa oooi!"

Bernard MacCarthy opined:

"So, where have you been all this time?"

BECK'S TV said:

"This is audacious, Richlove."

Businessman donates to Nsein SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular businessman Evans Ghartey donated medical products to Nsein Senior High School after Richlove Oduro's video went viral.

The items were presented to Richlove herself to hand over to the school's clinic to help enhance medical care on campus.

Representatives of Evans Ghartey said their boss directed them to present all the items to Richlove Oduro, who in turn, handed them over to the headmaster.

Source: YEN.com.gh