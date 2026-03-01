Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, travelled to Dubai to purchase perfumes for his shop, but became stranded after civilian airspace was closed due to escalating military tensions

The actor shared an emotional video explaining that he received an emergency alert from the UAE announcing the sudden suspension of flights

Though he tried to lighten the moment with humour, he appeared visibly distressed as he spoke about being unexpectedly stuck abroad

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has shared an emotional video of himself stranded in Dubai after civilian airspace was shut down following airstrikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Kwaku Manu faces an unexpected setback as flights are suspended in Dubai. Image credit: Kwaku Manu

In a video he shared online, the Kumawood actor looked visibly shaken as he explained why he travelled in the first place.

Business trip left Kwaku Manu stranded

According to him, he flew to Dubai solely to purchase perfumes to stock his shop back in Ghana, expecting to return home shortly after completing his purchases.

But things changed quickly.

Kwaku Manu said he received an emergency alert notification from the UAE announcing the airspace closure.

Flights were suspended almost immediately, leaving travellers stranded with no clear indication of when operations would resume.

“I came here to buy perfumes, and I received an emergency alert from the UAE. I just came to buy perfumes and now see what I am going through,” he said, his voice heavy with frustration.

At one point, he tried to inject humour into the situation, referencing fellow Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, who was also recently stranded in Dubai.

He joked that his situation was not even as painful because Zionfelix was only in transit, while he had deliberately travelled for business and now has no choice but to wait it out.

Still, behind the lighthearted comparison was clear distress.

The actor appeared emotional, at times almost sobbing, as he reflected on the uncertainty surrounding his return.

For someone who prides himself on hard work and entrepreneurship beyond acting, the disruption clearly hit differently.

Watch the X video below:

A business trip interrupted means delayed plans, tied-up money and unexpected expenses.

Netizens reacted to Kwaku Manu's Dubai ordeal

Social media users have since reacted with concern, flooding his comment section with prayers and words of encouragement.

Many pointed out how global conflicts often feel distant until they begin to affect ordinary travellers going about their daily lives.

For Kwaku Manu, this was supposed to be a quick stock run. Instead, it has become a reminder of how quickly situations can change beyond one’s control.

For now, like many others stranded, he waits.

Zionfelix shares distressing Dubai ordeal after regional military escalation. Image credit: Zionfelix

Zionfelix stranded in Dubai amid airstrike tension

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, was stranded at Dubai International Airport after the UAE closed its airspace due to renewed Israel and Iran military tensions.

Emirates arranged hotel accommodation for him in Dubai amid the disruption, offering some comfort while he waited for clarity.

His backpack, containing two cameras, an Osmo Pocket 3 and a laptop, went missing during the ordeal, a loss that has left him deeply saddened.

