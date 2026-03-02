Barcelona’s hopes of a famous Copa del Rey comeback have been rocked at the worst possible moment, with a key player ruled out

Robert Lewandowski’s injury leaves Hansi Flick without his most reliable goal threat for the season’s defining Cup clash

A 4-0 deficit now looks even more daunting as Atlético Madrid aim for their first Copa del Rey final in 13 years

FC Barcelona have been dealt a major blow ahead of Tuesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atlético Madrid, with Robert Lewandowski ruled out through injury.

The Polish striker, who has scored 115 goals for Barcelona since arriving in 2022, suffered what the club described as a “bone fracture to the internal wall of his left eye orbit” during the recent clash with Villarreal CF.

Barcelona head into Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash against Atletico Madrid with a 4-0 deficit. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Lewandowski is injured and ruled out

According to BeSoccer, the injury was confirmed following medical examinations, leaving head coach Hansi Flick with a significant selection headache just over 48 hours before one of the most important fixtures of the season.

According to Flashscore, Lewandowski had appeared as a substitute in the encounter against Villarreal, but the damage sustained to his eye will now sideline him for the decisive return leg.

Now, Barcelona are facing a monumental task, needing to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit to book their place in the final at La Cartuja Stadium.

In the first meeting on February 12, goals from Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman, and Julián Álvarez, alongside an own goal, handed Flick’s men their heaviest defeat of the campaign. All four goals came in a devastating first-half display.

Lewandowski was introduced as early as the 37th minute in that contest, replacing Marc Casadó, yet Barcelona struggled to make any real impact in attack.

Robert Lewandowski will miss the Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Image credit: MB Media

Flick to turn to Ferran Torres

With his leading marksman unavailable, Flick is expected to turn to Ferran Torres to spearhead the attack. The Spanish forward is likely to operate as the central striker, supported by Raphinha and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in a dynamic front three.

Despite the daunting scoreline, Flick has called on the Barcelona faithful to fill the stands and create an electric atmosphere, expressing belief that a dramatic comeback remains possible.

The German tactician insists that with early momentum and strong home backing, his side can still produce something special.

Meanwhile, Atlético boss Diego Simeone will be determined to finish the job. The Madrid outfit are chasing their first Copa del Rey final appearance since the 2012/13 campaign, when they famously defeated Real Madrid CF 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on 17 May 2013 to lift the trophy.

With Barcelona battling adversity and Atlético sensing an opportunity to make history, Tuesday’s showdown promises high drama, even without Lewandowski leading the line.

Barcelona player ratings vs. Atletico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on FC Barcelona players’ performance ratings following their crushing 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

It was a night to forget for several members of the squad, with many receiving brutally low scores after a chaotic first-half collapse at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

