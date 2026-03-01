Arsenal and Chelsea meet for the fourth time in three months, with the title race and Champions League qualification adding extra intensity to the Emirates showdown

The hosts are dealing with several injury concerns, including key first-team stars racing against time to prove their fitness

The visitors have a longer absentee list, with multiple injuries and a suspension limiting their options ahead of the crucial clash

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to meet for the fourth time in just three months when Mikel Arteta’s side welcome the Blues to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are looking to build on last weekend’s emphatic 4-1 triumph over Tottenham in the north London derby with another statement victory as they chase their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Chelsea, meanwhile, head across the capital determined to respond after being held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley last Saturday, a result that dented their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

Per the Mirror, a number of players will be unavailable for the clash in north London. Arsenal will be without Mikel Merino, who is still recovering from foot surgery.

Kai Havertz, Ben White and Bukayo Saka are all racing against time to be fit, with Arteta confirming in his pre-match press conference on Friday that final decisions on their availability would be made on Saturday.

Max Dowman returned to action for Arsenal’s Under-21s against Ipswich Town on Friday after three months out with an ankle injury, but Sunday’s game is expected to come too soon for the 16-year-old.

Chelsea’s list of absentees is longer. Levi Colwill remains a long-term casualty and has yet to feature this season due to an ACL injury.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Estevao are sidelined with thigh problems, while Wesley Fofana is suspended following his red card against Burnley.

Dario Essugo is also out until March and has not played since his £18.5 million move from Sporting CP last summer.

Marc Cucurella misses out with a hamstring injury sustained against Leeds United, although Rosenior is hopeful of his imminent return.

Mykhailo Mudryk is also ruled out, while Filip Jorgensen faces a late fitness test and is unlikely to start.

