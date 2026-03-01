Iran could boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the country’s FA president, following a joint military operation involving the United States and Israel

The Middle Eastern side has been drawn in Group G alongside New Zealand, Egypt and Belgium, but uncertainty now clouds their participation

Iranian supporters have already been barred from attending the global showpiece after the country was listed among 11 nations on Donald Trump’s travel ban roster

The president of the Iranian Football Federation has admitted that Iran may not feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following escalating military tensions with the United States.

Iran had already secured qualification for a fourth straight global tournament in March 2025 and were preparing for group stage fixtures on American soil in June.

However, fresh hostilities between the United States and Iran have cast serious doubt over those plans.

9 Countries That Boycotted World Cup Tournament as Iran Consider Withdrawal

On February 28, the administration of Donald Trump announced what it described as “major combat operations” against Iran, according to NBC News.

The United States and Israel said the strikes were aimed at stopping Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

In response, Iran reportedly launched missiles at a United States military facility in Bahrain, targeting the US Navy Fifth Fleet base in Manama.

Reports also indicate that at least 85 people were killed and more than 90 were injured after an airstrike struck a girls' elementary school in Minab in Hormozgan province.

With the 2026 World Cup set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, uncertainty has grown over whether Iran will travel.

If Iran follows through on their threat, it would be the first World Cup boycott in decades.

Which nations have taken such a bold step in the past, and what pushed them to it? YEN.com.gh explores the countries that have withdrawn from football’s biggest stage.

9 countries that boycotted FIFA World Cup

One of the earliest and most memorable boycotts came in 1934, when Uruguay, the very first World Cup winners, refused to defend their crown in Italy.

Their decision was in protest at the lack of European nations willing to travel for the inaugural tournament in Montevideo in 1930, according to Football History.

To this day, Uruguay remain the only champions who have not defended their title at the following edition of the World Cup tournament.

Uruguay boycotts the 1934 World Cup despite winning the title four years earlier. Photo by Keystone

That same year, England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland also opted out, insisting their Home Championship was superior to FIFA’s competition.

Four years later, Uruguay maintained their boycott in 1938, this time joined by fellow 1930 finalists, Argentina.

The Argentine federation had expected to host the tournament, believing FIFA would alternate World Cups between South America and Europe.

Instead, France was awarded the finals, a decision that sparked fury in Buenos Aires and led to the South Americans withdrawing in protest.

Thankfully, after the drama of 1938, no major boycotts occurred until 1950 in Brazil.

For that tournament, Asia was allocated one qualifying spot, contested by India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Burma.

When the latter three withdrew, India automatically qualified. Yet they too pulled out before the finals, per The Times of India.

A long-standing myth claimed FIFA banned them from playing barefoot, as they had done at the 1948 Olympics in London.

But reports in the Los Angeles Times suggested the real reason was more straightforward: Indian officials simply didn’t view the World Cup as important enough at the time.

Scotland also missed the 1950 finals after their FA insisted the team would only participate if they won the Home Championship outright, which they failed to do.

Turkey, meanwhile, withdrew over the financial burden of sending a squad across the Atlantic.

Another dramatic withdrawal came in 1974. The USSR, fresh from an era defined by legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin, reached a play-off against Chile after finishing as runners-up in European qualifying.

The first leg in Moscow ended goalless, but the second leg in Santiago became mired in politics after General Pinochet’s violent coup.

The Soviets demanded the venue be changed, but FIFA refused.

The USSR declined to travel, and Chile advanced after their players kicked off against an empty opposition, passing the ball into an unguarded net before the referee blew the final whistle.

There have also been several occasions where nations pulled out collectively during qualifying.

The most striking example came in 1966, when every African country withdrew in protest at the continent’s lack of direct representation, making England the only hosts in World Cup history to see an entire continent boycott their tournament.

Meanwhile, FIFA has confirmed that Russia remains barred from the World Cup.

The European country has been suspended by both FIFA and UEFA since February 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine and has not yet been reinstated to competitive football.

How FIFA can strip US from hosting WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA has the authority to cancel, move, or postpone the 2026 World Cup under its “force majeure” rules.

Recent actions by Donald Trump, including domestic unrest and global tensions, have led some MPs and fans to call for the United States to be stripped of hosting rights.

