The Black Queens are stranded in the UAE after Middle East airspace closures caused widespread flight cancellations

The team remains confined to their hotel amid missile strikes in parts of Dubai, with officials preparing for a possible evacuation

Upcoming Pink Ladies’ Cup matches against Russia and Tanzania are now uncertain, while Ghana’s government monitors the situation

Ghana's national women's football team, the Black Queens, are stranded in the United Arab Emirates after airspace closures across the Middle East forced the cancellation of numerous international flights.

The disruptions were triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which also affected key airports connecting Europe, Africa, and Asia, leaving the team with limited travel options and confined to their hotel.

The Black Queens arrived in Dubai on Wednesday, 25 February, to participate in the Pink Ladies’ Cup, a four-nation tournament organized as part of the international women’s football calendar.

The tournament was intended as preparation for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which kicks off on 17 March.

The team opened the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Hong Kong on Saturday, thanks to goals by Ajegipena Zakaria, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Doris Boaduwaa and Princess Marfo.

Later that evening, reports emerged that parts of Dubai were targeted by Iranian missile strikes, affecting some hotels and airport sections.

According to Joy Sports, officials have instructed players to pack in case evacuation becomes necessary. While the team’s immediate surroundings have not been hit, they can reportedly see impacted areas about 10–15 minutes away from their hotel.

The Ghanaian contingent, consisting of 25 players and 16 officials, is staying at the Four Points by Sheraton in Sharjah, a port city near Dubai.

Matches against Russia and Tanzania, scheduled for Tuesday and Friday, are now uncertain due to the ongoing crisis.

The Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Saturday that it is assessing the situation and the potential evacuation of nationals, while the Ghanaian Embassy in the UAE has advised citizens to remain calm and avoid unnecessary travel.

Ghana's Black Queens thrash Hong Kong 4-0 as part of preparations for the 2026 WAFCON. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

